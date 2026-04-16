Healthy Mango Lassi Recipe: A Delicious, Low-Sugar Version of the Classic Indian Drink for a Refreshing Treat

Summer afternoons feel much easier with a cold glass waiting in the fridge, especially one made with ripe mango and creamy curd. Healthy mango lassi brings together the sweet taste of mango with the smooth texture of yogurt, creating a drink that feels fresh and cooling on hot days. Healthy Mango Lassi Recipe (Freepik)

Mango is naturally rich in vitamin C, vitamin A, and antioxidants. One ripe mango can add plenty of fruity flavour without needing extra sugar. Alphonso, Kesar, and Banganapalli mangoes work especially well because they are naturally sweeter and blend easily into a smooth drink.

This low-sugar mango drink uses healthy ingredients only. Dates, honey, or a small amount of jaggery can be used instead of white sugar if extra sweetness is needed. Greek yoghurt or fresh curd adds protein and may support digestion because it contains natural probiotics. That makes healthy mango lassi a better choice than many packaged drinks or desserts.