Cucumber Mint Lemonade Recipe: Zero Sugar Summer Cooler for Refreshing Hydration and Natural Detox Drink
Cucumber mint lemonade is a zero sugar summer cooler made with cucumber, mint, and lemon for hydration and freshness.
Cucumber mint lemonade is one of the easiest zero sugar drinks to make at home. Chilled and lightly tangy, this healthy lemonade feels perfect for summer.
Cucumber is made up of almost 95% water">95% water, which is why it is often used in summer drinks. Its mild taste blends easily with lemon and mint without needing sugar. Lemon gives this cucumber mint lemonade recipe a fresh citrus flavour and adds vitamin C">vitamin C, while mint makes the drink feel cooler and more refreshing.
A zero sugar drink made with natural ingredients can be a good choice for hot days because it keeps the body hydrated without adding extra calories. Cucumber contains small amounts of potassium and fibre">potassium and fibre, while mint and lemon add antioxidants. That combination makes this summer cooler feel lighter than packaged drinks or sweetened juices.
Cucumber mint lemonade is also popular as a natural detox drink because it is made with simple ingredients and plenty of water. Lemon and mint are often used in healthy drinks because they add flavour without needing sugar. Poured over ice and served cold, this healthy lemonade becomes one of the most refreshing and hydrating drinks for summer.
Simple Recipe To Make Zero Sugar Cucumber Mint Lemonade With Lemon
Crisp cucumber, fresh mint, and lemon create a drink with a clean, slightly tangy taste that feels extra refreshing on hot days. The cucumber keeps the flavour light, mint adds a cool finish, and lemon gives a bright citrus twist. Every sip feels fresh, chilled, and perfect for summer afternoons.
Ingredients
- 1 medium cucumber, chopped
- 1 lemon, juiced
- 10–12 mint leaves
- 3 cups cold water
- 1/4 teaspoon black salt
- Ice cubes as needed
- Lemon slices and cucumber slices for garnish
How To Make It
- Add the chopped cucumber, mint leaves, lemon juice, and one cup of cold water to a blender. Blend until the mixture becomes smooth and slightly frothy.
- Strain the mixture into a jug if a smoother drink is needed. Keeping a little pulp can make the lemonade feel fresher.
- Add the remaining cold water and black salt. Stir well so the flavours spread evenly through the drink.
- Add plenty of ice cubes to serving glasses. Pour the cucumber mint lemonade over the ice.
- Garnish with lemon slices, cucumber slices, and extra mint leaves. Serve immediately as a zero sugar summer cooler.
Nutritional Value Of Cucumber Mint Lemonade Per Glass
Cucumber mint lemonade stays very low in calories because it contains only cucumber, lemon, mint, and water. According to ICMR">ICMR, each glass gives hydration, vitamin C, and small amounts of potassium without any added sugar. That makes this zero sugar drink a light and refreshing choice for hot summer days.
Nutrient
Approximate Amount Per Egg
Calories
12 kcal
Carbohydrates
3 g
Protein
0.5 g
Fat
0.1 g
Natural Sugars
1 g
Fibre
0.5 g
Vitamin C
10 mg
Potassium
85 mg
Sodium
60 mg
Water Content
High
5 Reasons Cucumber Mint Lemonade Is Perfect For Summer Hydration
- High Water Content Keeps The Body Hydrated
Cucumber contains a large amount of water, which helps make this drink refreshing and useful on very hot summer days.
- No Added Sugar Keeps It Light
This zero sugar drink contains only natural ingredients, so it stays low in calories and feels lighter than packaged juices or soft drinks.
- Lemon Adds Vitamin C
Fresh lemon gives vitamin C and antioxidants, which help make the drink feel fresh and bright during summer.
- Mint Gives A Cooler Taste
Mint adds a fresh flavour that makes the lemonade feel even more cooling and refreshing in the heat.
- Perfect For Summer Detox And Hydration
The mix of cucumber, lemon, mint, and water creates a healthy lemonade that feels light, hydrating, and easy to enjoy throughout the day.
FAQs
Can cucumber mint lemonade be made without mint?
Yes. The drink still tastes fresh with cucumber and lemon, but mint gives it a cooler flavour.
How long can cucumber mint lemonade be stored?
It can be kept in the refrigerator for up to 1 day. Freshly made lemonade tastes best because the cucumber and mint stay brighter.
Can this zero sugar drink be made sweeter?
Yes. A little honey or stevia can be added if a sweeter taste is needed.
Is cucumber mint lemonade good for weight loss?
Yes. This healthy lemonade is low in calories and contains no added sugar, which makes it a lighter drink for summer.
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