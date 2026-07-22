Sawan Special No-Onion No-Garlic Thali Recipes With Simple Ingredients For Delicious And Nutritious Meals

Sawan, also known as Shravan, is a sacred month in the Hindu calendar that usually falls during the monsoon season. The month is closely associated with the worship of Lord Shiva, and many devotees observe fasting or follow specific dietary practices, particularly on Sawan Somwar, or Mondays. People also avoid onion, garlic, meat, eggs, and alcohol during this period and choose sattvic meals prepared with simple ingredients. No-onion no-garlic thali ideas commonly include dal, seasonal vegetables, roti, rice, curd, and lightly seasoned accompaniments, depending on individual fasting practices.

A no-onion no-garlic diet also changes how everyday Indian dishes are prepared. Flavour can come from cumin, coriander, ginger, curry leaves, tomatoes, green chillies, and suitable asafoetida instead. For people sensitive to fructans found in onion and garlic, avoiding these ingredients may reduce digestive symptoms such as gas and bloating. However, digestive responses vary, and removing onion and garlic is not necessary for everyone.

Onion and garlic provide beneficial plant compounds and prebiotic components, so eliminating them does not automatically make a meal healthier. A well-planned Sawan Special No-Onion No-Garlic Thali can instead include varied vegetables, lentils, fruits, nuts, seeds, and dairy or suitable alternatives to maintain nutritional variety. Claims that avoiding onion and garlic directly reduces acid reflux, improves mental clarity, or reduces inflammation are not universal and depend on individual health and religious beliefs.

Sawan meals can still offer plenty of flavour without onion and garlic. Cumin adds an earthy note, ginger provides sharpness, coriander brings freshness, and spices can make simple dals and vegetables more interesting. During the monsoon, freshly cooked meals prepared with properly cleaned ingredients can be a practical choice. Together, these elements create a diverse Sawan thali while respecting the dietary practices followed by many devotees during the sacred month.

5 Sawan Special No-Onion No-Garlic Thali Recipes for Simple Seasonal Meals Jeera Aloo Jeera Aloo combines potatoes with cumin and simple spices without onion or garlic. Potatoes provide carbohydrates and potassium, while cumin adds a distinct earthy flavour. Jeera Aloo can be paired with roti, dal, and curd as part of a Sawan thali.

Quick View Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Servings: 3

Difficulty: Easy

Course: Main or Side Dish

Ingredients 3 boiled potatoes, cubed

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 green chilli, chopped

½ teaspoon turmeric

½ teaspoon coriander powder

1 tablespoon oil

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander Instructions Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds. Add green chilli and sauté briefly. Add boiled potatoes, turmeric, coriander powder, and salt. Mix well and cook for 5–7 minutes. Garnish Jeera Aloo with fresh coriander before serving. Tomato Moong Dal

Tomato Moong Dal provides plant-based protein and dietary fibre from moong dal, while tomatoes contribute vitamin C and plant antioxidants. The recipe uses cumin, ginger, and coriander to build flavour without relying on onion or garlic.

Quick View Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Servings: 3

Difficulty: Easy

Course: Main Course

Ingredients 1 cup yellow moong dal

2 tomatoes, chopped

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon grated ginger

¼ teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon ghee

3 cups water

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander Instructions Wash the moong dal thoroughly and add the dal to a pressure cooker. Add tomatoes, turmeric, salt, and water. Pressure cook until the dal becomes soft. Heat ghee separately and add cumin seeds and grated ginger. Pour the tempering over the cooked dal and mix well. Garnish Tomato Moong Dal with fresh coriander. Lauki Tomato Sabzi

Lauki Tomato Sabzi combines bottle gourd with tomatoes and mild spices for a simple vegetable preparation. Bottle gourd has a high water content, while the dish can contribute fibre and micronutrients as part of a varied Sawan meal.

Quick View Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Servings: 3

Difficulty: Easy

Course: Main or Side Dish

Ingredients 2 cups bottle gourd, chopped

2 tomatoes, chopped

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

½ teaspoon turmeric

½ teaspoon coriander powder

1 green chilli

1 teaspoon oil

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander Instructions Heat oil in a pressure cooker and add cumin seeds. Add green chilli and chopped tomatoes and cook briefly. Add bottle gourd, turmeric, coriander powder, and salt. Add a small amount of water and pressure cook until tender. Garnish Lauki Tomato Sabzi with fresh coriander before serving. Cucumber Cumin Raita

Cucumber Cumin Raita combines curd with fresh cucumber and roasted cumin for a simple Sawan thali accompaniment. Curd provides protein and calcium, while cucumber contributes water and a fresh crunch that pairs well with dal, vegetables, and roti.

Quick View Prep Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 10 minutes

Servings: 3

Difficulty: Easy

Course: Accompaniment

Ingredients 1 cup plain curd

1 cucumber, grated

½ teaspoon roasted cumin powder

Black pepper to taste

Salt to taste, if permitted

Fresh coriander Instructions Whisk the curd until smooth. Add grated cucumber and mix well. Season with roasted cumin powder, black pepper, and suitable salt. Garnish Cucumber Cumin Raita with fresh coriander. Refrigerate until serving. Makhana Kheer

Makhana Kheer brings fox nuts, milk, and nuts together for a simple dessert suitable for many Sawan meal plans. Makhana contributes carbohydrates and some protein, while milk adds protein and calcium. Nuts can provide unsaturated fats and additional texture.

Quick View Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Servings: 4

Difficulty: Easy

Course: Dessert

Ingredients 2 cups milk

1 cup makhana

1 tablespoon chopped almonds

1 tablespoon chopped cashews

¼ teaspoon cardamom powder

Sugar or preferred sweetener to taste

1 teaspoon ghee Instructions Heat ghee in a pan and lightly roast the makhana. Allow the roasted makhana to cool slightly and crush some pieces. Bring the milk to a gentle boil and add the makhana. Cook until the makhana softens and the milk reduces slightly. Add sugar, cardamom powder, almonds, and cashews. Cook Makhana Kheer briefly and serve according to preference. FAQs What can be included in a Sawan no-onion no-garlic thali?

A Sawan no-onion no-garlic thali can include jeera aloo, tomato moong dal, lauki tomato sabzi, cucumber cumin raita, roti or rice, and makhana kheer, depending on individual fasting practices.

How can no-onion no-garlic Sawan recipes be made flavourful? No-onion no-garlic Sawan recipes can use cumin, ginger, coriander, green chillies, curry leaves, tomatoes, and suitable asafoetida to create varied flavours.