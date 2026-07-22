Chef Kunal Kapur says this childhood favourite aloo gobi recipe 'will make you miss home'; shares useful cooking tips
Missing the taste of home? Chef Kunal Kapur shares his childhood favourite aloo gobi recipe and easy tips for making the comforting dish perfectly.
Nothing beats the comfort of a simple, home-cooked meal. For celebrity chef Kunal Kapur, aloo gobi is one such dish that instantly brings back childhood memories. In a July 21 Instagram video, the chef recreated his family's version of the classic potato and cauliflower curry while sharing practical cooking tips to ensure the vegetables stay perfectly cooked and flavorful.
Introducing the recipe, Chef Kunal says, “Homemade memories and comfort food have a different flavour. Aloo gobi has been one of my favourite dishes since childhood. Today, I'm recreating it step by step. This dish will be so delicious that you'll miss home. Let's fill the kitchen with the flavour of desi comfort, Chef Kunal style.” (Also read: Before frying potatoes, Chef Ranveer Brar recommends this simple step to prevent oil splatters )
Chef Kunal Kapur's homestyle aloo gobi recipe
Ingredients
- 2 medium potatoes, cut into medium-sized cubes
- 1 medium cauliflower, cut into florets
- Water (for soaking)
- Salt, to taste
- Turmeric powder
- Mustard oil (or regular oil/desi ghee)
- A pinch of asafoetida (hing)
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- 1 tbsp chopped ginger
- 2 green chillies, chopped
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 2 tomatoes, finely chopped
- Red chilli powder
- Coriander powder
- Chaat masala
- Garam masala
- Kasuri methi
- Fresh coriander leaves
Method
1. Cut the potatoes into medium-sized cubes and the cauliflower into medium florets. Soak the cauliflower in water with a little salt and turmeric.
2. Heat mustard oil in a pan. Add hing and cumin seeds, followed by ginger, green chillies and onions. Sauté until the onions turn golden.
3. Add chopped tomatoes and salt. Cook until the tomatoes soften.
4. Add turmeric, red chilli powder and coriander powder. Cook the spices for about a minute.
5. Add the potatoes and mix well. Sprinkle a little water, cover and cook on low heat for about 5 minutes.
6. Add the drained cauliflower, mixing gently so the florets don't break. Add a splash of water if needed, cover and cook until both vegetables are tender.
7. Finish with chaat masala, garam masala, crushed Kasuri methi and fresh coriander. Mix gently and serve hot.
Chef Kunal Kapur's tips for perfect aloo gobi
Chef Kunal recommends using equal amounts of potatoes and cauliflower, cutting the florets evenly to avoid wastage, and soaking the cauliflower in salt and turmeric water before cooking to remove any insects.
He prefers mustard oil for its authentic flavour but says regular oil or desi ghee works too. He also advises cooking the spices for just a minute, partially cooking the potatoes before adding the cauliflower, stirring the vegetables gently so the florets don't break, and finishing the dish with Kasuri methi, garam masala, chaat masala and fresh coriander for extra flavour.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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