Jazz up the evenings with aloo gobi kebabs. Recipes inside
Here's a super fun and easy way of preparing aloo gobi kebabs at home to be relished as an evening snack.
With autumn making its way and the slight chill in the air in the evenings, we are always craving hot pakoras or kebabs for snacks. As we wait and watch the sun set, we are filled with the craving of munching on something as we relish the snacks with our loved ones near us. However, choosing the right evening snack can be very tricky – we need to ensure that we eat healthy and they, of course, should be tasty as well. We have got you covered here. We have the perfect recipe for you with the goodness of potato and cauliflower and the much-loved crunch in snacks as we bring to you a super easy and fun recipe for preparing aloo gobi kebabs at home, to be enjoyed with chilli garlic dip.
Ingredients:
Cauliflower, large – 1 no/300g
Green chilli – 2-3 nos
Ginger, chopped – 2 tsp
Cumin – 1 tsp
Chaat masala – 2 tsp
Salt – to taste
Turmeric - ½ tsp
Chilli powder – 1 tsp
Coriander chopped – handful
Potato, boiled & mashed – 1 cup/ 250 gms
Cheese grated – ¼ cup
Gram Flour, roasted – 2 tbsp
Oil – for frying
Chilli Garlic Dip:
Oil – 3 tbsp
Peanuts – ¼ cup
Green Chillies – 12-15 nos
Garlic Cloves – 15-18 nos
Salt – to taste
Mint leaves – handful
Chaat masala – 2 tsp
Lemon – 1 no
Hung curd – 2 tbsp
Method:
In a bowl, grate cauliflower and add ginger, green chilli, cumin, turmeric, chilli powder, chaat masala, salt, bhuna besan, mashed potatoes, cheese, and chopped coriander and mix everything together. After the mixture is bound together, take equal portions and shape them in round or oval-shaped tikki. Then In a pan, add oil for shallow frying and place the tikkis. Fry each side until they are golden brown in colour and crispy. Transfer them to a plate with a paper towel to soak in the excess oil.
For preparing the chilli garlic dip, in a pan heal oil and add peanuts, roughly chopped green chillies, garlic and salt. Then blend this mixture with mint leaves, chaat masala, and lemon juice. In a bowl, take the mixture and add hung curd, and serve with the aloo gobi kebabs.
(Recipe: Kunal Kapur, Chef)