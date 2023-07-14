World Kebab Day: Mouthwatering kebab recipes to satisfy your taste buds

World Kebab Day is celebrated every second Friday of July to honour one of world's most loved foods. This year, it falls on July 14. Kebabs have been around for at least a thousand years and as per Chef Kunal Kapoor, the lip-smacking dish was first mentioned 1000 years back in a cookbook written in 10th century called 'Kitab Al Tabikh' which means 'Book of the Dishes', written by Ibn Sayyar al-Warraq. As per TOI, Ibn Battuta, a popular Moroccan traveller had once said that kebab was an integral part of the daily diet of Indian royalty in 1200 AD. It apparently entered the Indian kitchen even before Mughals did. There are a variety of kebabs out there that are loved by foodies across the world from sheesh kebab, seekh kebab, kofta kebab, Galouti kebab among many others. (Also read: Kebab Day 2023: Must-Try Kebabs in India that will leave you craving more)

