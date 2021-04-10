Recipe: Enjoy shami kebabs with chapattis or parathe during sehri this Ramadan

The smell of Ramadan is getting stronger by the day as Muslim households gear up for the sacred month in the Islamic calendar which is marked by a veritable feast at sunset known as iftar. Meat dishes are a staple of Ramadan cuisine, be it at iftar or sehri which is the meal eaten pre-dawn to mark the onset of fasting throughout the day.

With Ramadan 2021 just around the corner, trying your hands on flavourful and juicy shami kebabs is a given way to forget the Covid-19 pandemic gloom and limited festive gatherings. If you’ve got some extra time during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdowns, check out this lip-smacking recipe of shami kebabs inside that are everyone’s favourite and can be prepared in a jiffy:

Ingredients:

Boneless chicken ½ kg

Chana daal 1 cup soaked for 30 minutes

Ginger garlic 1 tsp

Onion 1 large sliced

Whole red pepper 8

Salt 1 tsp

Garam masala 1 tsp

Egg 1

Coriander leaves chopped 2 tbsp

Green chilies 4

Onion 1 finely chopped

Water 1 cup

Method:

In a pan add chicken meat with soaked chana ki daal, whole red pepper, salt, chopped onion and 1 cups water till tender and water dries. Add cooked chicken to a chopper and blend. Next add chopped coriander leaves, chopped green chilies, chopped onion.

Mix all well. Then add one egg to bind it together. Make into shape of kebab, shallow fry in frying pan in little oil. The others can be frozen in a box for future use.

(Recipe: Instagram/southafricahalaal)

Benefits:

Consuming chicken boosts immunity and has added health benefits of improving the nervous system. It also regulates digestion and eliminates weakness.

Chicken meat is one of the best food for protein as it aides in building muscles. It is also very rich in vitamins and minerals which help in preventing cataracts or migraine, keeps skin disorders at bay along with heart disorders, gray hair, high cholesterol and diabetes.

These shami kebabs are perfect for sehri during Ramadan and can be served with chapattis or parathas. In India this year, Ramadan’s crescent moon is expected to be sighted on April 12 which means that if the moon is visible then the first roza will be observed on April 13 otherwise, the first fast will begin from April 14.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter