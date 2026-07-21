Before frying potatoes, Chef Ranveer Brar recommends this simple step to prevent oil splatters

Whether you're making crispy fries, aloo tikki or any deep-fried potato dish, there's one simple kitchen step you shouldn't skip. According to chef Ranveer Brar, removing excess moisture from potatoes before frying isn't just about better texture, it's also about staying safe in the kitchen.

In his July 20 Instagram video, the celebrity chef demonstrated how to prepare potatoes before they go into hot oil and explained why drying them thoroughly is essential. (Also read: Chef Ranveer Brar shares the right way to cut green chillies: 'There is a proper technique' )

Chef Ranveer Brar's tip before frying potatoes After washing the potatoes well, Chef Ranveer advised ensuring they are properly dried before frying. "Once again, mix it well so that all the dirt gets removed."

He then explained the next crucial step. "Now take out the potatoes and place them in a towel. Squeeze them well. It is not necessary to remove every drop of water, but do remove as much moisture as possible."