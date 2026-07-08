Chef Ranveer Brar shares the right way to cut green chillies: 'There is a proper technique'
Think chopping green chillies is simple? Chef Ranveer Brar says there's a right way to do it, sharing an easy kitchen tip that can make cooking more efficient.
Many of us chop green chillies the same way every time without thinking twice. But according to celebrity chef Ranveer Brar, that simple kitchen habit could be affecting the flavour and heat of your food. In a July 8 Instagram post, he explained why different dishes require different ways of cutting chillies and shared a practical tip every home cook should know. (Also read: Chef Ranveer Brar connects ‘golgappas and aloo chaat’ to gut health science, says trillions of bacteria respond to it )
Step 1: Trim the chillies to a similar size
Ranveer Brar began by pointing out that not all green chillies are the same size. "No two green chillies are exactly the same size. The first thing you should do is bring them to roughly the same size by trimming them from the bottom," he explained.
He added that "the trimmed-off piece doesn't have to go to waste. You can chop it up and add it back to the filling or simply leave it aside, depending on the recipe."
Step 2: Identify the 'belly' side of the chilli
According to Brar, every green chilli has a flatter side and a slightly fuller or rounded side. "Every chilli has a 'belly' side and a 'back' side. One side is thinner, while the other is slightly thicker. Learn to identify that before making the cut," he said.
Step 3: Cut along the thicker side
Once you've identified the rounded side, Brar recommends making the slit there. "Make the cut along the thicker, fuller side of the chilli. That's the correct place to slit it," he advised.
Should you remove the seeds?
Brar says this ultimately comes down to personal preference. "Some people remove the seeds, while others leave them in. If you feel like removing them, go ahead. If not, that's perfectly fine too," he said.
His simple kitchen tip highlights that even something as basic as cutting a green chilli can make food preparation easier and help achieve more consistent results, proving that good cooking often lies in mastering the little details.
About Ranveer Brar
Ranveer Brar is an Indian celebrity chef, restaurateur, television personality, author and actor. Best known for hosting popular cooking shows and serving as a judge on MasterChef India, he began his culinary journey after graduating from a hospitality institute in Lucknow. With nearly three decades of experience, Brar has become one of India's most recognised chefs, celebrated for blending traditional Indian flavours with modern cooking techniques.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More