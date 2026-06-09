Chef Kunal Kapur shares green chilli sauce recipe that is a must-have in home kitchens: See preparation

For a country that loves its Indo-Chinese cuisine, the green chilli sauce is a must-have in every kitchen. It goes beyond cuisines to add a dash of refreshing heat to our dishes and elevate a wide range of flavours. Chef Kunal Kapur's green chilli sauce can be prepared at home in minutes. (@chefkunal/Instagram )

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While the green chilli sauce is easily available at the grocery store, making any sauce from scratch is a wonderful experience for anyone who loves to cook. Taking to Instagram on June 9, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur gives us just the opportunity, sharing his recipe for the green chilli sauce.

Describing the dish, he wrote in the caption, “Fresh, spicy, and full of flavour, this homemade green chilli sauce is a must-have in the kitchen. Made with green chillies, garlic, and a splash of vinegar, it adds the perfect kick to samosas, noodles, pakoras, and all your favourite snacks. Once you try it, store-bought sauces just won’t compare.”

The detailed steps to make the sauce are as follows.