Florida gastroenterologist explains whether foods like vinegar and mustard can really help relieve heartburn

Gastroesophageal Reflux, commonly known as acid reflux, is an irritation along the food pipe that leads to burning chest pain and sour taste in the mouth. It is caused by the stomach acids flowing back up into the oesophagus and irritating the lining, as a result of a relaxed or weakened oesophageal sphincter. Vinegar-based food might provide some people temporary relief from heartburn, but not all, says Dr Salhab.(Unsplash)

Some people have claimed that consuming vinegar-based food, which is itself acidic in nature, helps counteract the symptoms of heartburn. On December 14, Florida-based gastroenterologist Dr Joseph Salhab took to Instagram to share the science behind it.

How does vinegar-based food affect heartburn?

According to Dr Salhab, vinegar-based food does help with heartburn for some people, but for many, it actually makes the symptoms worse.

For those who find it beneficial, “it's possible that these foods are helping in cases of bile reflux, which is actually more alkaline,” he explained, “People often call (the phenomenon) low stomach acid, but that term is confusing and not quite accurate.”

In some other cases, “strong flavours like mustard can stimulate saliva, which is alkaline and can actually help neutralise the acid sitting in the oesophagus.”

There is also a third scenario, where acidic food temporarily increases the tone of the lower oesophagus and prevents reflux from coming upwards and causing pain.

However, Dr Salhab warns that these effects are inconsistent and pretty short-lived. For the majority of people with true acid reflux, vinegar-based foods may actually make symptoms worse.

Over-the-counter medicines for acid reflux

For quick relief from acid reflux, there are a number of medicines that are available over-the-counter that can be handy during the festive season, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Antacids: They neutralise stomach acid so that it is not as corrosive to the oesophagus when the reflux does happen. Long-term use may have other side effects and is not advised.

Alginates: They are naturally occurring sugars derived from seaweed that help block acid reflux by floating on top of the acid and creating a physical barrier between the acid and the oesophagus. They can be taken on their own or in combination with an antacid.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.