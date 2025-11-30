Doctor shares 6 superfoods that can improve blood sugar balance and insulin sensitivity: Chia seeds, apple cider vinegar

If you’re living with diabetes and looking to improve insulin sensitivity and stabilise your blood sugar, your everyday food choices can make a meaningful difference. Nutrition plays a central role in glucose management, and incorporating the right foods into your diet can help support better balance over time. Try out Dr Sood's nutrition recommendations for better blood sugar balance.(Unsplash)

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, has outlined six superfoods that may support glucose control and promote better blood sugar balance. In an Instagram video posted on November 28, the physician details how superfoods - including berries, avocados and chia seeds - aid blood sugar control by slowing carbohydrate metabolism and boosting insulin sensitivity.

Cinnamon

According to Dr Sood, cinnamon has been proven to improve insulin sensitivity, slow down carbohydrate breakdown and control post-meal glucose spikes. He explains, “Meta-analyses show significant reductions in fasting glucose and HbA1c, with some trials noting 18-29 percent drops in fasting glucose at higher doses.”

Avocados

Avocados are often labelled a superfood because they’re low in digestible carbohydrates and rich in fibre and heart-healthy monounsaturated fats. The physician highlights, “Their bioactive compounds may support insulin sensitivity by reducing oxidative stress and acting on metabolic pathways. Studies link higher avocado intake with lower fasting glucose and improved insulin measures.”

Lentils

Dr Sood points out that lentils contain slowly digestible starches, resistant starch - a potent prebiotic - and other fibres, which together lead to a lower and more gradual rise in blood glucose compared to foods with a higher glycemic index. He explains, “Replacing refined carbs with lentils reduces post-meal glucose and insulin response, and trials show improvement in hepatic insulin resistance with regular intake.”

Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is often recommended for weight management as it slows carbohydrate metabolism and helps promote a sense of fullness. Dr Sood states, “ACV’s acetic acid slows gastric emptying, reduces carbohydrate digestion and may enhance insulin sensitivity. RCTs report improved fasting glucose and HbA1c in type 2 diabetes when ACV is taken daily for several weeks.”

Berries

These tiny but mighty superfoods are packed with powerful antioxidants and soluble fibre, and are linked to improved carbohydrate metabolism. The physician elaborates, “Berries offer soluble fibre and anthocyanins that slow absorption of carbohydrates and inhibit key digestive enzymes. Reviews show improved post-meal glucose and insulin measures in insulin-resistant adults.”

Chia seeds

Chia seeds are also regarded as superfoods, rich in soluble and insoluble fibre as well as healthy fats, all of which help keep you feeling satiated for longer. Dr Sood highlights, “Chia seeds form a gel that slows digestion and carbohydrate absorption. Their fibre and nutrient content support smoother post-meal glucose responses. Human data are limited but show smaller glucose rises when chia is added to foods.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.