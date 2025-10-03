French biochemist reveals how movement helps balance glucose spikes after meals, shares 4 tips: ‘Household chores like…’

Glucose-rich meals can cause sharp spikes in blood sugar, leaving the body struggling to bring levels back to balance. While many people instinctively sit down or relax after eating, this habit can actually worsen the problem. Simple physical movement - even light daily chores - can make a significant difference in curbing these spikes and supporting healthier glucose control. Jesse recommends performing daily household chores like cleaning the house after meals to balance blood glucose spikes.(Unsplash)

Jessie Inchauspé, a French biochemist, NYT bestselling author, and health activist popularly known as the Glucose Goddess on social media, highlights why moving after glucose-rich meals is key to balancing out blood sugar spikes. In an Instagram video posted on October 2, she explains how physical activity impacts blood glucose levels, recommending simple movements - even everyday household chores - that can help lower both glucose and insulin levels.

Why moving helps balance glucose spikes

According to Jesse, your muscles contract due to movement, and this helps them absorb glucose faster. She explains, “When your muscles contract, for example, if you're walking, you're squatting, you're cleaning your apartment, after you eat something high in glucose, your muscles will uptake the glucose from that meal without needing insulin.” She stresses that it is important to keep your insulin levels low in order to prevent spikes. “So, just 10 minutes of movement after a meal can help you reduce your glucose spike of the meal without increasing your insulin levels, which is two birds, one stone,” Jesse adds.

Recommended movements

Glucose and insulin spikes can be avoided by performing simple movements, and even daily household chores can help. Besides chores, activities like walking and performing air squats are effective in lowering glucose spikes. Jesse recommends the following:

Walking for 10 minutes.

Calf raises (also known as soleus push-ups).

Household chores like vacuuming, folding laundry, washing dishes, cleaning the bathroom.

Air squats.

