Orthopaedic surgeon shares surprising benefits of ‘backward walking’ for knee health on Food Pharmer podcast

Walking is one of the simplest forms of exercise, yet we often stick to the usual forward steps without exploring other ways to move. Dr Mayank Daral, orthopaedic surgeon specialised in knee and sports injury, on the September 27 podcast with Revant Himatsingka, popularly known as Food Pharmer, explains why incorporating backwards walking into your daily routine can be surprisingly beneficial. Incorporating backward walking into fitness routines benefits knee strength.

What is backward walking and how does it work

Dr Mayank explains that not all forms of walking are the same. “There is a special form of walking called backwards walking. When we walk forward, the muscles at the front of our body, like the quadriceps, are used more. But if we do backwards walking, the hamstrings, glutes, and calf muscles get strengthened,” he says.

He emphasises that this simple change in movement can have significant benefits for knee health. “So, backward walking shows that it can help with knee pain and knee strengthening. I also find backward walking very helpful,” Dr. Mayank adds.

Many people are initially sceptical about backward walking. “Initially, when people told me about backward walking, I thought it might be some kind of superstition, but I realised it’s scientific,” he explains.

Dr Mayank encourages incorporating backward walking into fitness routines, highlighting that while it may feel unusual at first, it can be a useful tool for muscle strengthening and knee support.

What science says about backward walking

According to a 2023 study published in the Journal of Orthopaedic Surgery and Research, using a lower body positive pressure (LBPP) treadmill for walking exercises shows promising results for individuals with mild to moderate knee osteoarthritis.

Incorporating backward walking may offer added benefits over forward walking, potentially improving knee function, reducing pain, and supporting mobility. The study suggests that backward walking could be an effective non-surgical intervention and help clinicians make informed decisions about rehabilitation strategies.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.