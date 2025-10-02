Orthopaedic surgeon says these 5 things in your house are ‘dirtier than toilet seat’. How many did you touch today?

We all worry about keeping our homes clean, but some of the dirtiest spots are the ones we least expect. From kitchen counters to remote controls, everyday items can harbour a surprising amount of germs. Dr Manan Vora, orthopaedic surgeon and sports and exercise medicine specialist, shares in his September 29 Instagram post, 5 things in your home that are actually dirtier than your toilet seat. (Also read: Orthopaedic surgeon warns ‘garba nights see most ligament injuries’; shares simple tips to avoid them this Navratri ) Is your home clean? 5 items harbouring more germs than your toilet seat revealed. (Unsplash)

“Most people think the toilet seat is the dirtiest thing in the house. But here are 5 everyday items that actually carry more germs,” says Dr Manan.

5 household items hiding most germs

Let’s take a look at his recommendations:

1. TV remote: Passed around with oily, dirty hands and almost never cleaned, the remote control can carry more germs than most expect.

2. Cutting board: Even after washing, leftover food residue can cling to the board and become a hotspot for bacterial growth. Proper drying is essential.

3. Smartphone: Our constant companion, smartphones travel everywhere, including washrooms, public transport, and restaurants, but they are rarely disinfected.

4. Pillow cover: Collecting sweat, drool, and dust night after night, pillow covers need frequent washing to prevent bacteria buildup.

5. Kitchen sponge: Always wet and trapping leftover food particles, kitchen sponges are perfect environments for germs to multiply.

Why regular cleaning matters

"These items look harmless, but can spread illness if ignored. Clean them regularly, your toilet seat might actually be safer," Dr Manan concludes.

He reminds readers that maintaining a clean home is not just about visible dirt, germs can thrive on everyday objects we interact with constantly. By paying attention to these items, you can reduce the risk of illness and create a healthier living environment.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.