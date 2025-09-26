Orthopaedic surgeon explains why robotic knee replacement is taking over with its accuracy and safety, shares 5 benefits

Knee replacement surgery has advanced significantly over the past two decades. With the introduction and advancement of robotic assistance, the procedure is now more precise, predictable, and patient-centric than ever. Robotic knee replacement doesn’t replace the surgeon - it equips them with advanced technology to achieve the best possible outcomes. Robotic knee replacement surgery allows for unmatched precision and it is tailored to the patient's specific needs.(Pexel (Representative image))

Also Read | Orthopaedic surgeon shares how ignoring swollen feet led to 56-year-old patient's kidney failure, put heart under strain

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Abhishek Vaish, an orthopaedic surgeon and sports injury specialist at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital and Healing Touch Clinic in Okhla, New Delhi, explains how robotic technology provides a three-dimensional, real-time view of the patient’s knee, allowing for unmatched precision in implant positioning, and outlines five benefits of choosing robotic knee replacement surgery. He emphasises that while the surgeon remains fully in control, the robot enhances accuracy beyond what human hands alone can achieve.

Unmatched precision in implant placement

According to Dr Vaish, implant alignment is one of the most critical aspects of knee replacement, and even minor deviations can affect the patient’s comfort and the longevity of the implant. “Robotics ensures that every cut, every angle, and every placement is calculated down to a fraction of a millimetre,” says the surgeon. “This not only improves the function of the artificial joint but also helps patients achieve a more natural feel post-surgery.” It enables precise preoperative planning for complex cases and allows for ordering patient-specific implants when needed.”

Personalised surgery for every patient

Robotic-assisted surgeries are tailored to each patient’s unique anatomy, and every operation requires detailed imaging and computer mapping to create virtual 3-D models of the knee, unlike traditional surgery. Dr Vaish highlights, “Every knee is different. With robotics, we can plan the surgery specific to the patient’s anatomy rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all approach. This customisation significantly improves patient satisfaction.”

Less pain and faster recovery

Dr Vaish emphasises, “Patients often notice that they are up and walking much sooner after robotic knee replacement compared to conventional methods. Early mobilisation plays a big role in long-term success.” Robotic-assisted surgery enables smaller, highly precise incisions with minimal disruption to surrounding tissues, resulting in less blood loss, reduced pain, and faster recovery.

Robotic knee replacement not only minimises pain but also promotes faster recover.(Pexel (Representative image))

Reduced risk of complications

Accuracy is not only about patient comfort but also impacts safety. Robotic assistance minimises the risk of misalignment, soft tissue injury and uneven wear of the artificial joint. Dr Vaish explains, “With the aid of robotics, we significantly reduce the chances of revision surgeries. This is particularly reassuring for younger patients who expect their implant to last decades.”

Also Read | Are you at fracture risk? Orthopaedic surgeon shares 10 things to know and tips to prevent

Longer life of the implant

A precisely positioned implant tends to last longer. Optimal alignment reduces wear and tear, enhancing the durability of the prosthesis. Dr Vaish notes, “We are now seeing evidence that robotic knee replacements offer greater longevity compared to traditional ones. For patients, this means fewer worries about undergoing another surgery in the future.”

According to the orthopaedic surgeon, “Technology should serve the patient, and robotic knee replacement is a fine example of this philosophy. It makes surgeries safer, outcomes better, and recovery faster. For patients struggling with severe knee arthritis, it offers a new lease of life with confidence in every step they take.”

Robotic knee replacement is swiftly becoming the new standard of care in leading hospitals worldwide, revolutionising knee surgery with its precision, safety, and personalised outcomes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.