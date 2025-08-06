Patients infected after surgeries by unlicensed doctors at Navi Mumbai hospital

Five patients suffered from serious eye infection after operation at a prominent eye hospital in Navi Mumbai, prompting police to register a case against two ophthalmologists who conducted the surgeries without having a license, officials said on Wednesday. The doctors allegedly carried out the surgeries without the requisite renewal of their licenses from the Maharashtra Medical Council.(Unsplash/representational)

The surgeries in question were performed between December 2024 and March 2025 at the private eye hospital located at Vashi in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, they said.

"The accused doctors are alleged to have conducted the eye surgeries in a rash, hasty and negligent manner. As a result, five patients, including a couple aged above 65, suffered severe eye injuries. The victims were diagnosed with serious infections caused by the pseudomonas virus following the surgeries," an official from Vashi police station said.

The doctors allegedly carried out the surgeries without the requisite renewal of their licenses from the Maharashtra Medical Council during the period, he said.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered on Monday based on a probe report submitted by the civil surgeon, who conducted a thorough investigation into the victims' complaints. The civil surgeon's report corroborated the allegations made by victims to the police, the official said.

The Vashi police registered the FIR against the two doctors under sections 125(a), 125(b) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as well as provisions of the National Medical Commission Act, he said.

No arrest has been made so far and a detailed probe is underway, the official added.