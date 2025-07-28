ENT surgeon cautions against rising nasal infections in monsoon: 5 reasons behind the seasonal spike

Monsoon season brings a lot of monsoon-related health challenges, from skin to stomach issues. ENT doctors also see a rise in patients complaining about nasal discomfort, from frequent nasal congestion to frequent sneezing. Monsoon plays a role in aggravating nasal discomfort because of the unpredictable weather conditions. Nose gets all stuffy in monsoon.(Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Dermatologist shares 5 common skin conditions during monsoon, recommends dos and don'ts to prevent seasonal rashes

Dr Darshil Vaishnav, Consultant Laryngologist and ENT Surgeon at Bhailal Amin General Hospital, shared with HT Lifestyle about the spike in nasal infections. Speaking about some of the complaints, he sees, Dr Darshil elaborated, “Among the most common complaints during this time are sinusitis, allergic rhinitis, and frequent colds. The underlying reasons for this seasonal spike are rooted in environmental changes, fluctuating temperatures, and weakened immunity.”

Why do nasal infections happen in the monsoon?

Nasal infections may also cause headaches. (Shutterstock)

Nasal infections happen due to a combination of factors, especially during the monsoon season. Dr Darshil Vaishnav shared five reasons why nasal infections spike during the rainy season, and what’s really going on behind the scenes:

1. Humidity and moisture

One of the primary culprits behind nasal infections during monsoon is the sudden surge in humidity.

Excess moisture in the air creates the perfect breeding ground for bacteria, viruses, and fungi. When inhaled, these microorganisms irritate the nasal passages and can cause inflammation and infection.

The sinuses, air-filled spaces within the bones of the face, are especially vulnerable. During monsoon, inflammation or blockage caused by allergens or infections can hamper proper sinus drainage. This stagnation becomes fertile ground for infections, leading to sinusitis, characterised by headaches, facial pain, nasal congestion, and a heavy head.

2. Allergen, spores and dust mites

Another major trigger for nasal issues during this season is the proliferation of environmental allergens such as mould spores and dust mites.

Damp corners, leaky ceilings, and poorly ventilated spaces encourage the growth of mould, which releases spores into the air. When inhaled by sensitive individuals, these spores can trigger allergic rhinitis.

Symptoms include frequent sneezing, runny nose, nasal congestion, and itchy eyes.

Prolonged allergic reactions also tend to weaken the nasal mucosa, making it easier for infections to set in.

3. Temperature fluctuations

Sudden shifts in temperature, such as stepping from an air-conditioned room into the warm, muggy outdoors or vice versa, can stress the body’s immune system.

This rapid transition affects the nasal mucosa, reducing its ability to filter and fight off invading pathogens. The mucous membranes inside the nose become irritated and more prone to viral or bacterial colonisation.

4. Airborne pathogens from waterlogging and damp walls

Waterlogging and clogged drainage systems are widespread during monsoon, especially in urban areas.

These stagnant water bodies become reservoirs for pollutants and airborne pathogens. Breathing in air laden with microbial contaminants near such areas increases the risk of respiratory and nasal infections.

Even within homes, damp walls, poorly maintained air conditioners, and indoor air pollution contribute to poor air quality and further irritate the nasal passages.

5. Poor diet and less movement

A shift in diet, reduced physical activity, limited exposure to sunlight (and therefore reduced vitamin D synthesis), and recurring infections can weaken the body’s defence system.

A compromised immune system finds it difficult to fend off common infections, leading to more frequent and prolonged episodes of illness.

How to prevent?

So, how can you really protect yourself from nasal infections? It requires a few lifestyle tweaks that help you stay away from the triggers that cause nasal infections.

Dr Darshil said, “To prevent nasal infections during the monsoon, it’s essential to maintain good indoor hygiene, avoid allergens, keep living spaces dry and ventilated, and support the immune system with a balanced diet, adequate hydration, and sufficient rest. Taking precautions and being mindful of environmental triggers can go a long way in staying healthy during this damp and delicate season.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.