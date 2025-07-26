Dermatologist shares 5 common skin conditions during monsoon, recommends dos and don'ts to prevent seasonal rashes

Monsoon increases the likelihood of rashes and skin conditions due to the weather conditions. Soggy shoes, soaked clothes, and intense sweating are common during this season. They may all have a hand in causing skin-related issues in the monsoon. Dr Pranjal Joshi, Dermatologist at Varsity Skin & Wellness Clinic in Malviya Nagar, shared with HT Lifestyle how monsoon season's weather conditions particularly cause even more rashes and seasonal skin conditions. In the monsoon, rashes are common.(Shutterstock)

He highlighted the risk factor because of weather conditions and said, "High humidity, constant dampness and reduced sun exposure often sharply flare the skin issues at this time of year. Rashes, infections, and flare-ups of chronic skin conditions are very common during the monsoons."

Dr Joshi shared with us a guide, covering common skin conditions, along with essential dos and don'ts to reduce risks:

Common skin conditions in monsoon:

Fungal infections: Problems such as Tinea Cruris (Jock Itch), Tinea Corporis (Ringworm) and Candidal infections, particularly in the skin folds. Folliculitis: An infection of the follicles, folliculitis appears as tender, small, red bumps. Contact dermatitis: Occurs with wet clothes, rain, or even artificial jewellery after excess exposure, causing the skin to react. Miliaria: More commonly heat rash or prickly heat, it is the result of sweat gland blockage. Eczema flares: Patients with pre- or co-existing eczema or atopic dermatitis may experience exacerbation of symptoms due to hot and humid environments.

DOs:

1. Wear loose and breathable clothes: Opt for natural fabrics like cotton. It helps absorb sweat and allows the skin to breathe. Steer clear of tight babysitting clothes made from polyester or nylon as they trap moisture and heat.

2. Dry body thoroughly: Make sure to pat dry the skin folds to remove sweat and rain.

3. Foot care: Wear sandals instead of shoes and socks when possible. If shoes and socks are unavoidable, ensure that you change them twice daily. Apply antifungal powder twice a day.

4. Bath after sweating: Take a Hypo warm shower to remove sweat and dirt effectively.

5. Moisturise daily: While the weather may feel humid, the skin still needs weightless moisturisers which are gel and light-infused. Apply after bathing on damp skin.

DON’Ts:

1. Persistent itching and rashes: Dermatologic symptoms such as scratching can lead to further inflammation and infection.

2. Overuse of harsh soaps or scrubs: Using these products too frequently increases one’s chances of infection.

3. Self-medicate with steroids: Using Betamethasone or Clobetasol. Steroid creams bought without a prescription may provide fast relief. However, these can lead to fungal infections and skin atrophy with subsequent flare on withdrawal.

4. Personal item sharing: Sharing towels, razors, undergarments and even shoes and footwear is discouraged.

When to see a dermatologist?

Even if monsoon-related skin issues are somewhat manageable with basic hygiene and general care at home, not all signs and symptoms should be ignored. Dr Pranjal Joshi elaborated on when one should visit a doctor. He said, “Most monsoon skin rashes can be managed with simple home care. However, the care of a dermatologist should be sought when a rash persists for more than 3-5 days without improvement, or when there are signs of increasing redness, purulent material, or swelling."

He further highlighted the importance of timely medical attention in certain cases, and added, "Medical intervention is necessary when there is recurrent fungal infection in the same area. For those who used a steroid cream and the area is worsening (showing signs of skin thinning, burning, or flare), consultation with a dermatologist is required. It is best to prevent skin problems, especially those troublesome during monsoons. However, if your skin is trying to communicate something, it is best to heed its warning.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.