Doctors reveal 9 signs of low vitamin D that may cause fatigue during monsoon

The monsoon season may bring along the feeling of a decline in our energy levels. Days can feel long and draining, and even after a good night's sleep, a feeling of persistent exhaustion continues. Body aches, irritability, and a noticeable dip in mood can often accompany this fatigue. While we might attribute these symptoms to the weather, one significant and usually overlooked culprit could be low vitamin D levels. If you’ve been feeling exhausted, mentally foggy, or off-balance, do consider checking your vitamin D levels. (Adobe Stock)

Vitamin D plays a vital role in various bodily functions, including bone health, muscle strength, immune response, and emotional well-being. Unlike most other vitamins, which we primarily obtain from food, vitamin D is produced by our bodies when our skin is exposed to sunlight, particularly UVB rays. During the rainy season, when outdoor activities decrease and the skies are often cloudy, our exposure to sunlight drops significantly, leading to a sharp decline in vitamin D levels for many people, as reported in The Journal of Nutrition.

9 signs of vitamin D deficiency

Low vitamin D levels do not always manifest as clear-cut symptoms. Instead, they can present in vague ways, making it easy to overlook them. Dr Siri M Kamath, Consultant Internal Medicine, Gleneagles BGS Hospital, Kengeri, Bengaluru, tells Health Shots ten signs of low vitamin D that may be contribute to fatigue during the monsoon season:

1. Persistent fatigue

Feeling tired throughout the day, despite getting adequate rest, is a common symptom of low vitamin D levels. This persistent fatigue can significantly impact your daily activities, making even simple tasks seem more challenging.

2. Unexplained muscle ache

Do you find yourself experiencing muscle soreness that you can’t quite explain? Low vitamin D may be the reason. A deficiency can lead to muscle weakness and vague aches, causing discomfort during regular activities.

3. General body heaviness

An overall feeling of heaviness in the body—sometimes described as a lack of energy to move—can also stem from insufficient vitamin D levels. This feeling might be dismissed as seasonal lethargy, but it warrants attention.

4. Changes in mood

If you've noticed increased irritability or feelings of sadness, low vitamin D levels could be a contributing factor. Several studies published in Springer Nature suggest a link between vitamin D deficiency and mood disturbances, including depression and anxiety. Extreme fluctuations in mood without apparent cause can indicate a deficiency. If you find yourself feeling unusually down or irritable, consider the possibility that you may have low vitamin D levels.

5. Difficulty concentrating

Having trouble focusing or experiencing mental fog can be linked to low vitamin D levels. This can significantly impact productivity and overall mental clarity.

6. Weakened immune response

Frequent colds or infections can indicate a weakened immune system, which may be linked to low vitamin D levels. This vitamin plays a vital role in immune function, and deficiency can increase susceptibility to illnesses.

7. Bone pain or weakness

Vitamin D is vital for calcium absorption; a deficiency might lead to weakened bones and an increased risk of fractures. If you notice chronic bone pain, it could be time to assess your vitamin D levels.

8. Sleep disturbances

Difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep may also be a sign of low vitamin D levels. Restorative sleep is vital for overall health, and this vitamin plays a vital role in regulating sleep patterns.

9. Increased sensitivity to pain

Low vitamin D can heighten pain sensitivity. If you notice that you are more sensitive to pain during the rainy months, evaluate your vitamin D levels, as this could make a significant difference in your comfort.

Who is at risk of low vitamin D?

Certain groups of people are more prone to vitamin D deficiency. "Individuals who spend most of their time indoors, whether due to work constraints, age, or lifestyle choices, are particularly at risk. Individuals with darker skin also require more sunlight to produce adequate levels of vitamin D, thereby increasing their risk of deficiency," diabetologist Dr Siri M Kamath tells Health Shots. Moreover, as we age, our skin loses its ability to synthesise vitamin D efficiently, making older adults more susceptible to vitamin D deficiency, as per research published in Springer Nature.

How to diagnose vitamin D deficiency?

Are you experiencing several of the signs mentioned above? In that case, it is advisable to consult your healthcare provider about your vitamin D levels. The simplest method of diagnosis is a routine blood test. If your levels are found to be below normal, your doctor can recommend appropriate supplements.

"The dosage of vitamin D can vary based on how low your levels are. In some cases, you may need weekly or monthly supplements to restore balance. It is essential to consult a doctor for medical supervision, as both deficiency and excess can have adverse health consequences. While dietary sources like fortified milk, eggs, and fatty fish can help improve your vitamin D levels, they usually aren't enough to correct a significant deficiency," says Dr Siri M Kamath.

Best time for vitamin D exposure

As the clouds clear and the rainy season comes to an end, it's a perfect opportunity to increase your sun exposure gradually. Aim for just 15 to 20 minutes of direct sunlight on your arms and face a few times a week, preferably before 11 a.m. This minor adjustment can be a significant step towards maintaining adequate vitamin D levels.

However, for those with a diagnosed deficiency, sunlight alone may not suffice. Often, a simple correction can lead to a noticeable improvement in your energy levels and overall well-being. Not only can this enhance your day-to-day quality of life, but addressing low vitamin D can also protect your long-term bone health and immune function.