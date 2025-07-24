Can spicy food cause stomach ulcers? Gastroenterologist debunks 5 myths about peptic ulcers

Stomach ulcers, or peptic ulcers, are often blamed on spicy foods or high stress levels — but how accurate are these common beliefs? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr.Surakshith T.K, senior consultant, gastroenterology and hepatology, Fortis Hospital, Okhla said, “Knowing the true causes of stomach ulcers dispels dangerous myths that can delay effective treatment. Although stress management and avoiding irritants such as alcohol and tobacco is still good for digestion, it is also important to know that ulcers are frequently medical illnesses requiring proper diagnosis and treatment.” Also read | Experiencing a burning pain in your stomach? Doctor says it can be ulcers; here’s why they happen Stomach ulcers require proper diagnosis and treatment(Shutterstock)

Dr.Surakshith T.K further busted several myths associated with stomach ulcers:

Myth 1: Stress causes ulcers

Fact: One of the biggest myths is that stress causes ulcers. While stress, either emotional or physical, can worsen an ulcer, it is not typically the underlying cause. Studies indicate that most ulcers are caused by a bacterial infection or by certain medications.

Myth 2: Spicy foods are to blame

Fact: Spicy foods can bother an ulcer but do not create them. Capsaicin, the active ingredient in chili peppers, has even been researched for possible benefits to the stomach lining. The actual cause usually has nothing to do with that.

Spicy foods do not create ulcers.(Pexels)

Myth 3: Ulcers are a lifelong condition

Fact: Most of us believe that if you develop an ulcer, you're stuck with it forever. Not the case. Most ulcers, particularly those brought on by H. pylori or the use of NSAIDs, can be successfully treated and even eradicated with proper medical attention. Once the problem is treated and the stomach lining has had time to heal, patients can fully recover. Also read | Ulcer: Doctors reveal causes, symptoms you should never ignore, treatment

Myth 4: Only adults get ulcers

Fact: A further prevalent myth is that ulcers are only found in adults, especially with high-stress careers or poor diets. In fact, H. pylori infections are generally contracted during childhood, and children can also develop ulcers. Adult symptoms might be more frequently documented, but ulcers can indeed appear at any age and cannot be ignored in younger patients who have ongoing abdominal pain.

Myth 5: Ulcers always have obvious symptoms

Fact: The vast majority of the public think that ulcers will always present themselves with obvious symptoms such as stabbing abdominal pain, but this is not necessarily so. Some ulcers, particularly at first, are silent and will have few or no symptoms at all. Others may cause vague discomfort, bloating, or nausea that can be mistaken for indigestion. Sometimes ulcers are not diagnosed until something goes wrong, e.g., bleeding. Also read | 4 reasons behind consistent stomach pain and burning sensation

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.