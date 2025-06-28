Experiencing a burning pain in your stomach? Doctor says it can be ulcers; here’s why they happen

Peptic ulcers are open sores on the lining of the stomach that can lead to a burning sensation, especially at night or when we are hungry. But what are ulcers? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Sanjay Khanna, co-chairman - Manipal Institute of Gastroenterology, hepato-biliary and pancreatic sciences, Manipal Hospitals Dwarka said, “Ulcers occur when the protective layer of mucus is reduced, allowing stomach acid to damage the tissue.” Also read | Ulcer: Doctors reveal causes, symptoms you should never ignore, treatment Having ulcer pain? Know when to consult a doctor.(Shutterstock)

Why do ulcers hurt?

Addressing this, Dr Sanjay Khanna said, “Ulcer pain comes from the sore area being exposed to stomach acid.” This can happen due to multiple reasons:

Infection caused by the bacteria that damages the mucous lining of the stomach and small intestine.

Long-term and frequent use of certain pain-relieving medications that irritate the lining of the stomach.

Consumption of alcohol or spicy foods, which may not necessarily cause an ulcer, but aggravate the symptoms and make the pain worse.

What causes ulcers?

Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection: This bacterium weakens the stomach’s protective lining, making it more vulnerable to acid

Excess stomach acid: Overproduction of acid, often triggered by stress or certain foods, can hamper the lining of the stomach

Smoking and alcohol: Both can irritate the digestive tract, increase acid production, and hinder the healing of existing ulcers. Also read | Ulcers and sores? Your mouth may be trying to warn you about lurking internal diseases

Here's what can trigger stomach ulcers.(Pexels)

When do you need to consult a doctor?

A peptic ulcer can be extremely painful and sometimes dangerous. It is important to consult a doctor if you experience severe and persistent pain in the abdominal region. You may also notice the following signs:

Burning stomach pain: This is the most common symptom and usually occurs between meals or at night. You may also feel unusually full or bloated.

Loss of appetite or weight loss: You may suddenly lose interest in eating. This can also lead to weight loss and feelings of nausea.

Dark stools: Bleeding can occur in the digestive tract, which turns black as it passes through the intestines. Look out for tarry or dark stools, as they indicate bleeding. Also read | Do you often get mouth ulcers? Dentist shares what causes them and 4 easy ways to prevent it

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.