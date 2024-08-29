Ulcers and sores? Your mouth may be trying to warn you about lurking internal diseases

Ulcers, cracks and sores are common in the mouth and usually they go away after a few days. However, when there are internal diseases, mouth ulcers, sores and cracks can be just the alarm bells you need. A recent study, conducted by Dan Baumgardt, University of Bristol, suggests that our mouth issues may actually be means of communication for the body to show that something more sinister is lurking. Mouth ulcers near to the back of the throat, more than one centimeter in diameter and refusing to recover after three weeks can indicate oral cancer. (Freepik)

Mouth ulcers:

Pesky mouth ulcers are very common. They usually show up in the inner lining of the mouth or the tongue and can be extremely irritating. Aphthous ulcers are round or swollen in nature, and usually start off yellow before turning grey in colour. Usually, ulcers do not last very long and can be treated with simple painkillers. Sometimes mouthwashes and sprays can help too.

One of the most common causes of mouth ulcers is physical injuries due to bite in the inner cheeks and tongue. Hormonal disruption and vitamin deficiencies are also responsible. However, when mouth ulcers persist longer than three weeks, they should be treated immediately. Mouth ulcers near to the back of the throat, more than one centimeter in diameter and refusing to recover after three weeks can indicate oral cancer.

Recurrent ulcers:

While mouth ulcers and sores are extremely common, when they keep frequently happening over a short time, it should be taken seriously. Sometimes mouth ulcers can be caused by diseases that can affect multiple organs. Crohn's and celiac disease can cause frequent and multiple mouth ulcers. Some of the other symptoms are gastrointestinal symptoms, including abdominal pain and altered bowel habits.

Often, recurrent ulcers are signs of an impaired immune system. Behcet's disease can lead to painful, swollen joints and sores in the mouth and the genitals.

Viral causes:

Viruses can also lead to the formation of dots and sores inside the mouth. Herpes simplex virus can produce cold sores. Foot and mouth disease– commonly seen in children – can also lead to rashes and blisters. Even measles can trigger formation of rashes inside the mouth.

Cracks:

Often soreness or dry cracks appear beside the lips. They are usually caused by dryness or some viral illness’ reaction. However, when the cracks continue to hurt and bleed, it should be taken seriously – they can indicate Crohn’s and celiac disease. Deficiencies of vitamins, minerals and iron can also show up as cracks beside the lips.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.