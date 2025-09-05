Orthopedic vs. Regular Mattresses: What’s the Difference?

The reason why orthopedic mattresses and their other variants like orthopedic memory foam mattresses and orthopedic latex mattresses are again popular is because of their health benefits. And now a lot of people are making a switch from their regular mattress to a much better orthopedic mattress. But it is that sets an orthopedic mattress apart from a regular mattress. We’ll discuss that in this article and will also share some of the best-selling orthopedic mattresses in the country.

What’s the difference between an orthopedic mattress and a regular mattress?

Orthopedic mattress as the name suggests is meant to give support to the bones, especially the spine. This type of mattress is meant to provide alignment to the back and even facilitate realignment in case of back related problems.This is because it is equipped with foams specifically designed for this purpose. In an orthopedic mattress, you can choose the firmness level of your liking. Be it a soft feel, medium firm or firm, you can make the choice of the firmness based on your sleeping requirements. But irrespective of the firmness level, an orthopedic mattress doesn’t compromise on spinal support. This is something which is lacking in a regular mattress. To tell you about orthopedic memory foam mattresses, these mattresses serve two purposes at the same time. Along with providing back and alignment, this mattress also provides body contouring to give relief to body pressure points thereby giving muscle relaxation. Goes without saying a regular mattress is simply not capable of that as it's made of stuffing cotton pads inside a fabric mould. A lot of people are going for an orthopedic latex mattress which is a notch higher in terms of comfort. Latex are high resilience, breathable and also high flexible foam. So along with good body support, it also provides flexibility of movement like nothing else, and regulates its temperature when in hot humid weather to give you a cool sleeping experience. Regular mattresses on the hand don't have the concept of a latex foam. Another added benefit of an orthopedic mattress is enhanced blood circulation. When your body gets the support it needs, flexibility of movement, and pressure points, the blood flow in the body is stimulated and every cell of the body receives oxygenated blood. That’s how you wake up feeling well-rested and energized. This comparison from a regular mattress can only be felt when you sleep on an orthopedic mattress after having slept in a regular mattress.

Best Orthopedic mattress in India

An orthopedic mattress is much better than a regular mattress in many aspects. If this is the very first time that you are buying a mattress for yourself, then you must go for an orthopedic mattress. As they say, precaution is better than cure, an orthopedic mattress will save you from potential backache problems. Here’s a list of India’s best orthopedic mattresses.

Ortho Plus Natural Latex Mattress: This is an orthopedic latex mattress that is layered with three layers of foam and a PU quilted foam layer. The high-density foam that makes up one of the layers of the mattress provides good spinal alignment. This is a soft-feel mattress with latex foam in its core which makes it a highly breathable mattress. This orthopedic mattress is especially for those who have a sitting job and experience back age at the end of the day. Sleeping on this mattress can go a long way in maintaining good spinal health. The mattress price starts at ₹6,492 and may change as size changes increase. The mattress is available with options of custom size as well.

Spinel Ortho Foam Mattress: This orthopedic mattress is designed to give comfort and luxury. The soft-feel mattress is made with a bonded foam at its core and a non-static, breathable quilted PU foam that makes up the top layer of the mattress. While the uppermost surface makes sure that the sleeper gets an ultra-soft surface to sleep on, the high-density firm bonded foam ensures that the spine is aligned. The mattress provides a natural curve support to back sleepers and gives a comfortable layer of support posture. The mattress is available in all standard sizes along with the option of customisation. The price of this orthopedic mattress is also budget-friendly and starts only at ₹6,842.

New Ortho Coir Mattress: when it comes to firm feel relief to the back, this is where this orthopedic mattress aces. An anti-sagging STR8 coir pad makes up the base of the mattress, which gives it firmness. Another layer of cool natural coir makes up the core of the mattress. A soft cozy PU foam adds an extra touch of softness to this firm orthopedic mattress. A cozy cotton fabric that covers the mattress gives it a smooth finish. This mattress is especially for those who have been suffering from backache problems for a long time and have also seen visible misalignment of their spine. Even if you don’t have any such problem, having the practice of sleeping on a firm mattress goes a long way in keeping your spine straight and healthy. This mattress price starts at ₹11,699 and is available in other sizes as well.

OrthoMagic Popular Latex Mattress: This is an orthopedic latex mattress that promises superior support, long-lasting durability, and eco-friendly benefits. Along with the latex foam, this mattress is also layered with a coir pad and high-resilience foam. A soft quilted knitted fabric covers this mattress which gives it a smooth surface. This is a medium firm feel mattress that is made to ease back pain and give body contouring for elevated comfort. The mattress price starts at ₹15,756 and like all Kurlon mattresses, this orthopedic mattress is also available in all sizes along with the option of customization.

Conclusion

An orthopedic mattress checks all the points of a health-caring mattress. When an orthopedic mattress is available almost at the cost of a regular mattress, it leaves no reason not to get one. Give yourself and your loved ones the gift of a healthy spine. When your spine is healthy, your body feels energized, and your productivity increases. To explore more such orthopedic mattresses you can visit Kurlon’s official website and go through hundreds of mattress options.

