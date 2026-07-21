Those involved in NEET paper leak will be punished: PM Modi at NDA parliamentary party meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) lawmakers to reach out to the youth and dispel concerns, adding that those responsible for the paper leaks will be dealt with according to law, people aware of the details said. In his customary address ahead of the session, the PM had referred to the strides being made by youth in India. (PTI)

The PM, who is addressing the meeting of the NDA parliamentary party now called Mangal Milan, is learnt to have told lawmakers that students should be assured that their interests will be protected.

“He said the people who have been arrested will be given the harshest punishment… but students should be made aware of the conspiracies by the opposition,” said a person aware of the details.

The PM’s statement comes amid students’ protests spearheaded by the Cockroach Janata Party. On Monday, the monsoon session began amid protests inside and outside Parliament over the issue of paper leaks and irregularities in the conduct of examinations.

In his customary address ahead of the session, the PM had referred to the strides being made by youth in India.

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Addressing the media, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said, “...The Prime Minister provided guidance to all... It was a very productive meeting. The Prime Minister addressed several significant issues and offered his guidance. He highlighted the successes the country has achieved in recent months and spoke about the Free Trade Agreements (FTA) signed with various nations.”

The minister said the PM has assured that farmers’ interests will be prioritised.

“He stated that the welfare of farmers remains paramount in any FTA signed with any country, ensuring that these agreements serve the best interests of both the farmers and the nation,” Rijiju said.

Rijiju said the newly elected Rajya Sabha members were welcomed, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nitin Nabin also attended the meeting for the first time as a Rajya Sabha member after assuming the party presidency.