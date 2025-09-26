Orthopaedic surgeon shares how ignoring swollen feet led to 56-year-old patient's kidney failure, put heart under strain

Ignoring persistent signs in your body that could mean an alarming health issue can be life-threatening. Still, many patients don't pay attention to what their body tells them about certain risks, only to end up with regret when the situation goes out of control. The orthopaedic surgeon warns that swelling in the feet could mean kidney damage, heart failure, or thyroid issues. (Shutterstock)

According to a September 12 Instagram post shared by Dr Shagun Agarwal, MBBS, MS, FNB Joint Replacement, orthopaedic surgeon, a similar situation took place with one of his patients. He revealed that a 56-year-old mother ignored constant swelling in her feet, believing it would heal with time, only to end up in the hospital with kidney failure. Here's what happened:

Swelling in the feet leads to an alarming diagnosis

Per Dr Agarwal, the 56-year-old woman was a loving mother, always on her toes - waking up early to cook, reminding her kids to eat, and managing her home despite her diabetes and high BP. However, one evening, after finishing her chores, she sat down and noticed her slippers felt tight. “Her feet were swollen,” Dr Agarwal revealed.

In the beginning, well-meaning relatives and family members advised her to reduce salt intake, submerge her feet in warm water, and reduce her workload and stress. However, even when she followed these steps, the swelling didn't go away.

Ignorance worsened her situation

Finally, she visited multiple doctors, who advised her to get her kidneys and heart checked as she had diabetes and high blood pressure. But she delayed and ignored.

“Weeks later, her swelling got worse. She felt breathless just walking to the kitchen. One night, she couldn’t sleep - her chest felt heavy, and her legs were swollen like never before. When she reached the hospital, the truth was heartbreaking: her kidneys had started failing and her heart was under strain,” he revealed.

According to the surgeon, when the diagnosis came, the patient cried, not from the diagnosis, but from the regret of ignoring those early warnings. Lastly, the doctor warned that swelling in the legs is not always weakness. Rather, in patients with diabetes and BP, it could mean:

kidney damage,

heart failure,

or thyroid issues.

He advised, “If you or a loved one has swelling in the ankles or feet, don’t just cut salt or try desi remedies. Get checked. Early tests can save years of life.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

