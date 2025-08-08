Cardiologist explains long term effects of stress on your heart can damage arteries, cause irregular heartbeats, high BP

In a February 6, 2025, article on his website, Saaol.com, Dr Bimal Chhajer, a cardiologist specialising in non-invasive cardiology, explained how managing stress is crucial for maintaining good heart health. Chronic stress can lead to increased inflammation, compromised immune systems, and heightened cardiovascular disease risk. Also read | Cardiologist shares 'jadoo diet for weight loss', assures you'll shed at least 7 kg in 1 month without starving yourself Stress, be it at work or otherwise, often leads to unhealthy coping mechanisms like smoking, overeating, or lack of physical activity, which further damage heart health.(Shutterstock)

How chronic stress can wear out the heart over time

He shared: “Stress triggers a chain of physical reactions in the body. When you feel stressed, your body releases hormones like cortisol and adrenaline. These hormones prepare your body to react quickly, increasing your heart rate and blood pressure. While this response is helpful in short-term emergencies, chronic stress causes these hormones to stay elevated, which can wear out the heart over time.”

According to Dr Chhajer, these are the long-term effects of stress on the heart:

1. Increased blood pressure: Continuous stress can lead to high blood pressure, which strains the heart and damages arteries.

2. Elevated heart rate: Over time, a consistently high heart rate can lead to heart palpitations or irregular heartbeats (arrhythmias).

3. Inflammation: Stress can cause inflammation in the arteries, making them more prone to blockages that lead to heart disease.

4. Poor habits: Stress often leads to unhealthy coping mechanisms like smoking, overeating, or lack of physical activity, which further damage heart health.

How to manage stress and keep your heart safe?

Dr Chhajer said, “While stress is a part of life, how you handle it can make all the difference in your heart health. Fortunately, there are numerous ways to manage anxiety effectively and protect your heart from its harmful effects. The following strategies can help you reduce stress, improve emotional well-being, and promote long-term heart health.”

Here's what he suggested:

1. Practice deep breathing and meditation

2. Exercise regularly

3. Maintain a balanced, heart-healthy diet

4. Get enough quality sleep

5. Connect with supportive people

6. Learn time management skills

7. Engage in relaxing hobbies

8. Limit alcohol and caffeine

If nothing seems to help, consider seeking professional help from a therapist or doctor to address underlying issues contributing to stress.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.