Breast cancer surgeon warns ‘breast cancer doesn’t always come with lump’: Nipple discharge, swelling can be signs

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women worldwide and the most common cancer diagnosed in American women, per the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Per the report, it is a leading cause of cancer death in less developed countries and the second leading cause of cancer death in American women. Meanwhile, as per the ICMR- National Cancer Registry Programme (NCRP) data, the estimated number of incidence of cancer cases in India for 2025 is 15,69,793. Limiting alcohol and processed foods and increasing daily movement is a great place to start if you want to lower breast cancer risk. (Freepik)

Therefore, educating oneself about this type of cancer, especially for women, is essential. In an Instagram post shared on July 11, Dr Lauren Ramsey, breast cancer surgeon, MD, shared some key facts that every woman should know:

4 facts about breast cancer

Captioned, “Advice I would give you as a breast cancer surgeon if I wasn't afraid of hurting your feelings,” the breast cancer surgeon highlighted these 4 important details:

1. The breast cancer surgeon pointed out that only about 5-10 percent of breast cancers are linked to inherited mutations like BRCA. However, you should still get regular screenings even if you don’t have a family history.

2. The surgeon highlighted that breast cancer doesn’t always come with a lump. In fact, skin changes, nipple discharge, swelling, or subtle pain can be signs too. “Know what’s normal for you,” she advised.

3. “Dense breast tissue makes breast cancer harder to detect,” the breast cancer surgeon warned. “It’s common and normal, but it may require additional imaging. Ask if your breast density is noted on your mammogram,” she added.

According to Radiologyinfo.org, mammography is specialised medical imaging that uses a low-dose X-ray system to see inside the breasts. It aids in the early detection and diagnosis of breast diseases in women.

4. Lastly, she highlighted that the lifestyle changes people talk about really do make a difference. She suggested limiting alcohol and processed foods and increasing daily movement is a great place to start.

Lifestyle changes to lower breast cancer risk

Per PubMed Central, diet, physical activity, smoking, alcohol use, and vitamin and mineral use are key factors influencing the risk of breast cancer among women. Since breast cancer has a high rate of mortality and morbidity among women, it is logical to try to find ways to decrease the risk of developing breast cancer using easy, effective, and economical lifestyle changes.

