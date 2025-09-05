AIIMS gastroenterologist shares 8 powerful ways to lower cancer risk: Limit meat, maintain weight, choose healthy oils

According to Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH, and a gastroenterologist trained at Harvard and AIIMS universities, your lifestyle choices, including your diet, play a big role in reducing cancer risk. People who eat the most ultra-processed foods have a 20-30 percent higher cancer risk compared to those who eat the least. (Freepik)

Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020, or nearly one in six deaths, per WHO. Over 35 million new cancer cases are predicted in 2050, a 77 percent increase from the estimated 20 million cases in 2022. This makes taking precautionary measures all the more important.

8 things that can lower your cancer risk

In an Instagram post shared on September 5, the gastroenterologist shared 8 powerful ways to cut your cancer risk. He stressed that, backed by research and if practised daily, these habits can make a real difference. “Small steps today can protect your health tomorrow,” he added. Here are the 8 things the AIIMS-trained gut doctor suggested:

1. Cut ultra-processed foods

People who eat the most ultra-processed foods have a 20-30 percent higher cancer risk compared to those who eat the least, according to a 2024 study published in The BMJ.

2. Load up on fibre

According to the American Institute of Cancer Research (AICR), every 10g of fibre daily lowers colorectal cancer risk by 10 percent.

3. Limit processed meat

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says that eating 50g processed meat/day (about 2 slices of bacon) raises colorectal cancer risk by 18 percent. The data was found after an analysis of 10 studies. The cancer risk related to the consumption of red meat is more difficult to estimate because the evidence that red meat causes cancer is not as strong.

4. Choose healthy oils

Mediterranean diet rich in olive oil linked with up to 30 percent lower overall cancer risk.

5. Watch the alcohol

According to the gastroenterologist, alcohol is tied to 7 different cancers. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) says that even 1 drink/day increases breast cancer risk by 7-10 percent (NIH). If you drink, keep it rare.

6. Maintain a healthy weight

Per the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), obesity is linked to at least 13 cancers and accounts for 40 percent of all cancer cases in the US.

7. Move daily

Regular activity lowers the risk of colon, breast, and endometrial cancers by 20-40 percent, according to data from the National Cancer Institute (NCI).

8. Sleep and stress balance

Lastly, chronic stress and poor sleep weaken immunity and may promote tumour growth. “Sleep <6 hrs/night = 24 percent higher cancer mortality,” the gastroenterologist said.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.