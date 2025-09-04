AIIMS, Harvard gastroenterologist shares 8 drinks that can lower cancer risk: Which of these do you already consume?

Cancer prevention starts with your lifestyle. While exercise is important for our overall wellbeing, bringing changes to your daily habits through diet also plays a bigger role. Also Read | Cardiologist shares life-saving steps you must take if loved one has heart attack: 'Even colour of patient will change' Regular coffee and green tea consumption can significantly lower cancer risks. (Freepik)

8 drinks that can lower your cancer risk: A gastroenterologist recommends

In an Instagram post shared on September 4, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford universities, shared 8 drinks that he believes can lower your cancer risk. So, in case you are looking to include foods or drinks to lower cancer occurrence, let's find out the drinks that the expert suggested:

1. Green tea

According to Dr Sethi, green tea is rich in EGCG (Epigallocatechin gallate) catechins. According to a July 2006 study, EGCG is the major catechin found in green tea. This polyphenolic compound and several related catechins are believed to be responsible for the health benefits associated with the consumption of green tea. “Regular green tea drinkers have a 20-30% lower risk of breast & colorectal cancers,” the gastroenterologist pointed out.

2. Coffee

Loaded with polyphenols and antioxidants, every extra cup of coffee that you consume per day leads to a 15 percent lower liver cancer risk, per the gastroenterologist. It also protects from endometrial cancer.

3. Water

“Hydration dilutes urinary carcinogens. Higher water intake linked with lower bladder cancer risk,” the gastroenterologist explained.

4. Pomegranate juice

Pomegranate juice is rich in ellagic acid and polyphenols, which are responsible for slowing the cancer cell growth. “In prostate cancer patients, pomegranate juice slowed PSA doubling time,” Dr Sethi wrote.

5. Turmeric golden milk

Curcumin in turmeric golden milk, also known as haldi milk, reduces DNA damage and inflammation. The gastroenterologist pointed out that human trials show reduced oxidative stress markers with daily turmeric consumption.

6. Berry smoothies

Berries are rich in anthocyanins and fibre. Moreover, diets rich in berries are linked to lower oesophageal and colorectal, or colon, cancer risk.

7. Lemon juice

Lemon juice is high in vitamin C and flavonoids. Meanwhile, citrus intake has been linked with a 10 to 15 percent lower risk of stomach and oesophageal cancers. “Watch out if you suffer from heartburn or acid reflux, as lemon may trigger symptoms,” Dr Sethi warned.

8. Herbal teas

Lastly, herbal teas like chamomile, ginger, and peppermint are rich in polyphenols and anti-inflammatory compounds. Observational data show that consumption of herbal teas leads to reduced gastric and colorectal, colon, cancer risk.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.