Cardiologist says 'gut health impacts your heart health'; shares simple lifestyle habits to avoid post-meal bloating

Your gut health is equally important to maintain your overall health. Moreover, a compromised gut impacts the functioning of your heart, too. According to a March 2017 study, changes in the composition of gut microbiota have been linked to hypertension, heart failure, chronic kidney disease, obesity, and even type 2 diabetes mellitus.

In an Instagram post shared on August 29, Dr Alok Chopra, a cardiologist and functional medicine expert, stressed the important role of gut in ensuring your heart stays healthy. He also shared a few simple lifestyle hacks that can ensure your gut stays in the best shape by avoiding bloating. Let's find out what Dr Chopra said.

Simple lifestyle hacks to avoid bloating

Sharing the lifestyle hacks, Dr Chopra captioned the post, "As a cardiologist and functional medicine expert, I've seen how gut health impacts overall health—including your heart. These simple lifestyle habits can help you beat post-meal bloating and feel your best." Here's what he suggested to avoid bloating:

Having the wrong balance of bugs may mean more byproducts that raise cholesterol levels and harm blood vessels. (Shutterstock)

Eat slowly and mindfully: Chew thoroughly to support digestion.

Avoid carbonated drinks: They trap excess gas in your system.

Watch portion sizes: Overeating can put stress on the gut.

Limit gas-producing foods: Like beans, lentils, and cruciferous veggies (broccoli, cabbage).

Take a gentle walk after meals: It helps reduce gas buildup and aids digestion.

Stay hydrated: Drinking enough water keeps digestion smooth.

Can gut health impact your heart?

According to a report by the Johns Hopkins Medicine Organisation, experts have suspected a connection between gut health and heart health, and recent research adds evidence, finding that changes in certain types of gut bacteria are associated with high blood pressure, lower levels of HDL or “good” cholesterol, heart disease, heart attacks and strokes, and heart failure. Having the wrong balance of bugs may mean more byproducts that raise cholesterol levels and harm blood vessels.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.