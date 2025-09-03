AIIMS gastroenterologist reveals if you should ditch or take black coffee before workout; rates 6 popular gut trends

In a September 2 Instagram post, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist and liver specialist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford Universities, talked about some popular gut health trends, and whether you should try them or trash them completely. A study claims you should drink coffee around 45–60 minutes prior to exercise to allow the caffeine to get absorbed into your bloodstream and reach its peak effectiveness. (Freepik)

Try it or trash it: Gastroenterologist shares take on popular gut trends

Sharing the post, Dr Sethi wrote, “Stomach doctor’s take on popular gut trends - try it or trash it. In this video, Dr Sethi, an AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford-trained gastroenterologist, reviews some of the most popular foods and wellness hacks and gives his verdict: keep them or toss them.”

In the video, the gastroenterologist rated popular trends like drinking black coffee before a workout, eating garlic and onion for prebiotics, having a high-protein-only diet with no fibre, and eating oats with yoghurt and berries in the morning. Let's find out what he said about these food options:

Garlic and onion for prebiotics: Try it

High-protein-only diet with no fibre: Trash it

Black coffee before a workout: Try it

Daily enemas for detox: Trash it

Oats with yoghurt and berries in the morning: Try it

Iron through plant plus citrus combo: Try it

Why should you drink black coffee before a workout?

A pre-workout meal helps you perform the workout effectively and aids in faster recovery. Taking black coffee as a pre-workout drink can improve muscle endurance, cognitive function, and muscle performance.

Per a January 2021 study, you should drink coffee around 45–60 minutes prior to exercise to allow the caffeine to get absorbed into your bloodstream and reach its peak effectiveness. Caffeine appears to improve physical performance in both trained and untrained individuals. It may also improve cognitive and physical performance in some individuals under conditions of sleep deprivation.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.