AIIMS gastroenterologist shares 8 best high fibre foods for gut health: Chickpea, chia seeds, oats, broccoli and more

High fibre foods help us stay satiated and healthy. Adding these foods to the daily diet can also help in adding essential nutrients to the body, as well as fast tracking the weight loss journey.

On August 23, Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH, board-certified gastroenterologist, hepatologist, and interventional endoscopist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford, shared 8 best high-fibre foods that should be part of your daily meals. “I am a board-certified gut doctor, and here are 8 of the best high-fibre foods I recommend to my patients,” he wrote On Instagram.

Here is what Dr Sethi recommends:

1. Chia seeds

~10g fibre per 2 tablespoons. High in soluble fiber (forms a gel), slows digestion, feeds gut bacteria.

How to eat: Add to smoothies, yogurt, or overnight oats.

2. Lentils

~15g fibre per cooked cup. High in resistant starch and prebiotic fiber.

How to eat: Add to soups, curries, or salads.

3. Raspberries

~8g fibre per cup. Low glycemic, antioxidant-rich. Make sure to wash thoroughly before eating to reduce pesticide residue.

How to eat: Add to yogurt, oatmeal, or snack as-is.

4. Avocados

~10g fibre per medium avocado. Unique combo of soluble + insoluble fiber.

How to eat: Add to toast, bowls, or salads.

5. Broccoli

~5g fibre per cup (cooked). Contains sulforaphane, supports gut microbiota, and reduces inflammation.

How to eat: Steam, roast, or stir-fry.

6. Oats

~4g fibre per cooked cup. Rich in beta-glucan, a prebiotic that supports cholesterol + gut health.

How to eat: Use in overnight oats or warm bowls.

7. Flaxseeds

~3g fibre per tablespoon (ground). Helps with regularity, hormone balance, and gut health.

How to eat: Stir into smoothies or yogurt

8. Chickpeas and beans

~13–15g fibre per cup (cooked). Contain resistant starch + promote butyrate production (gut healing SCFA).

How to eat: Add to bowls, soups, or chillas.

The gastroenterologist also shared a final tip for his followers - “Don’t just eat more fibre, eat different fibers. Variety trains your gut microbiome to thrive.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.