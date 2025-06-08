AIIMS, Harvard gastroenterologist ranks 6 common foods for gut health: Fermented foods score highest

Maintaining good gut health is essential for digestion, immunity, and overall well-being. What you eat plays a huge role in keeping your digestive system happy and balanced. Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, recently shared an Instagram post ranking common foods that support gut health and promote optimal digestion. Let's take a look: From improved digestion to enhanced nutrient absorption, fermented foods offer a range of advantages for gut health.(Freepik )

Fermented foods (10)

Leading the list, fermented foods like yoghurt, kimchi, and sauerkraut are rich in probiotics which is a beneficial bacteria that help balance your gut microbiome.

Slightly green bananas (7)

These bananas are high in resistant starch, a type of prebiotic fibre that feeds the good bacteria in your gut. It promotes a healthy gut lining and can help regulate blood sugar levels. Slightly green bananas offer more gut benefits than their ripe counterparts.

Oats (6)

A great source of soluble fibre, oats help keep your digestive system running smoothly. Fibre promotes regular bowel movements and provides nourishment for healthy gut bacteria, reducing the risk of constipation and inflammation.

Ripe bananas (3)

While still beneficial, ripe bananas contain less resistant starch but provide important nutrients and some fibre. They are gentle on the stomach and can help soothe digestive issues, though they rank lower than green bananas for gut benefits.

White bread (2)

White bread is low in fibre and nutrients compared to whole grain alternatives. It offers minimal support for gut health and digestion and can sometimes contribute to blood sugar spikes, making it a less ideal choice for maintaining a healthy gut.

Bacon (-10)

At the bottom of the list, bacon's high saturated fat and preservative content can negatively affect the gut microbiome. Processed meats like bacon may increase inflammation and disrupt digestion, making them detrimental to gut health when consumed frequently.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.