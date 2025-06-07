Bloated during periods? Doctor explains how menstruation and gut health are connected

Gut health and menstrual health are connected. When you feel bloated or crampy a few days before getting your periods, it’s not imaginary. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Manjusha Goel, lead consultant, dept of obstetrics and gynaecology at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi said, “Many individuals experience digestive changes before or during their period, such as bloating, cramps, constipation, or even diarrhea. These symptoms are not just imagined; they are often the result of hormonal fluctuations that occur naturally throughout the menstrual cycle.” Also read | Doctor shares 5 important period hygiene tips that every young girl should follow for stress-free menstrual cycles Digestive changes before or during their period, such as bloating, cramps, constipation are normal.(Shutterstock)

Gut health and hormonal balance:

“The key hormones involved are estrogen and progesterone. In the days leading up to menstruation, levels of both hormones drop. This hormonal shift triggers uterine contractions, which help shed the uterine lining, but they also impact gut motility. Prostaglandins, hormone-like compounds released during menstruation, play a major role. While they are necessary for triggering uterine contractions (which cause cramps), prostaglandins can also act on the intestines, leading to looser stools or even diarrhea. On the other hand, higher progesterone levels just before menstruation can slow down digestion, contributing to constipation and bloating,” the gynecologist explained. Also read | Pads, tampons, menstrual cup, panty: Doctor shares advantages, concerns and safety advice for common period products

Hormones and diet shifts can lead to bloating.(Freepik)

Why bloating happens?

“Bloating is another common complaint. Hormonal fluctuations can cause the body to retain more salt and water, making the abdomen feel heavy or swollen. Additionally, the composition of gut bacteria may subtly shift during different phases of the cycle, further affecting digestion and gas production,” said Dr Manjusha Goel. The doctor further added that diet also plays a part. During PMS, sugar and fatty food cravings increase. When we indulge in too much of unhealthy snacking, it can also lead to bloating.

Tips to keep your gut healthy during periods:

Staying hydrated helps flush out excess water and supports digestion.

A fiber-rich diet that includes fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can help ease constipation and reduce bloating.

Including probiotic-rich foods such as yogurt, kefir, and fermented vegetables can support healthy gut bacteria. Also read | Can diet affect your menstrual health? Doctor shares 5 tips on what to eat for healthy periods

Herbal teas like ginger or peppermint may soothe cramps and aid digestion.

Gentle physical activity can help regulate bowel movements and ease abdominal discomfort.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.