Can diet affect your menstrual health? Doctor shares 5 tips on what to eat for healthy periods

Our diet and lifestyle have a direct impact on our overall health, and when it comes to menstrual health, what we eat plays a crucial role in maintaining hormonal balance and well-being. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Manjusha Goel, lead consultant, dept of obstetrics and gynaecology at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi said, “The food choices individuals make each day can significantly influence the regularity of their cycle, the severity of premenstrual symptoms (PMS), menstrual pain, and the flow itself. A balanced, nutrient-rich diet helps support hormonal harmony and reduces discomfort, while poor dietary habits may lead to irregular cycles and heightened symptoms.” Also read | Bloated and moody? Here’s what to eat and avoid during your periods What we eat plays a crucial role in maintaining hormonal balance and well-being. (Shutterstock)

The gynecologist shares important tips on what to eat for better menstrual health:

1. Foods for maintaining hormonal balance:

One of the most important functions diet supports is hormonal balance. Estrogen and progesterone, two key hormones that regulate the menstrual cycle, require nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B6, magnesium, and zinc for optimal function. Diets rich in processed foods, sugar, and unhealthy fats can disturb this hormonal balance, which may result in irregular or painful periods over time.

2. Complex carbohydrates:

PMS symptoms, such as mood swings, bloating, and cravings, are also closely tied to what individuals eat. Including complex carbohydrates like oats, sweet potatoes, and whole grains can help stabilise blood sugar levels and improve mood. Leafy greens and other high-fiber foods may also reduce bloating. On the other hand, excessive consumption of refined sugars, salty snacks, and caffeine can worsen these symptoms and make the premenstrual phase more uncomfortable. Also read | Menstrual cycle eating guide: What should you eat in the 4 phases?

If you get more cramps during your periods, low magnesium may be one of the reasons.(Shutterstock)

3. Anti-inflammatory foods:

Inflammation and pain, especially cramps, can also be affected by diet. Anti-inflammatory foods like turmeric, berries, ginger, and fatty fish (rich in omega-3s) can ease discomfort and reduce the severity of cramps. In contrast, consuming too much red meat, dairy, or trans fats may trigger inflammation and exacerbate period pain.

4. Iron-rich food items:

Iron is another critical nutrient, especially during menstruation. Individuals with heavy periods are more likely to experience low iron levels, leading to fatigue or even anemia. Consuming iron-rich foods like lentils, spinach, red meat, and pumpkin seeds, alongside vitamin C-rich fruits to boost absorption, can help maintain healthy iron levels. Also read | Suffering from period pain? Have these 6 foods daily; Rujuta Diwekar recommends

5. Healthy eating habits:

Regular eating habits and maintaining a healthy body weight are essential for predictable menstrual cycles. Extreme dieting or nutrient-poor eating can disrupt ovulation and may even lead to missed periods.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.