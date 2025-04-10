Menstrual cycle eating guide: What should you eat in the 4 phases?

Every woman goes through four phases in their menstrual cycle. It's not just about the period, there are three more. Each phase, based on hormonal fluctuations, brings different moods, energy levels, and food cravings. Instead of fighting against your body, how about working with it for optimum benefits? When you align your food choices with the needs of each phase, you can support your body much better, reduce discomfort, and feel more at ease throughout the month. Taking a tub of ice cream when you are pmsing is common, but this is not the right, healthy eating you should follow.(Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Struggling with irregular periods? These expert-approved stress-relief hacks can help

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Payal Rangar, Certified Nutrition Coach, Holistic Wellness Expert and Women’s Health Advocate, shared a detailed guide based on the menstrual cycle's phases.

She said, “A woman’s menstrual cycle unfolds in four distinct phases, menstrual, follicular, ovulatory, and luteal, each driven by shifting hormone levels and calling for tailored nutrition to support energy, mood, and overall wellbeing.”

Here's the comprehensive dietary breakdown Payal shared:

1. Menstrual phase (day 1–5): Rest, restore, and replenish

Period phase is about taking rest.(Shutterstock)

This is the bleeding phase, where both estrogen and progesterone are at their lowest. The body benefits most from warmth, iron-rich foods, and rest.

Recommended foods:

Leafy greens (spinach, methi), beetroot, rajma.

Light and warm meals like khichdi, soups, and moong dal.

Ideal beverages:

Ginger tea, cinnamon water, and ajwain water (for bloating)

2. Follicular phase (day 6–13): Rebuild and recharge

Follicular phase makes women energetic.(Shutterstock)

Estrogen begins to rise, preparing the body for ovulation. This is the time for fresh, energy-boosting foods and lighter meals.

Recommended foods:

Seasonal fruits (especially citrus), sprouts, and fresh veggies.

Protein sources like dals, tofu, paneer, and oats.

Seed Cycling Tip: Include 1 tablespoon each of flax seeds and pumpkin seeds daily. These help regulate estrogen and support egg maturation.

Ideal beverages:

Coconut water, lemon water, green smoothies

3. Ovulation phase (day 14–16): Romantic glow

Women are extra romantic during ovulation.(Shutterstock)

Estrogen peaks, and ovulation occurs. The body thrives on nutrient-dense, antioxidant-rich foods.

Recommended foods:

Avocados, quinoa, eggs, berries, pomegranate.

Healthy fats and zinc-rich foods for hormone balance.

Seed Cycling Tip: Continue with flax and pumpkin seeds to balance hormones and reduce inflammation.

Ideal beverages:

Hibiscus tea, infused water with mint and berries, tulsi tea.

4. Luteal phase (Day 17–28): Support, soothe, and stabilise

Women are emotionally sensitive during luteal phase.(Shutterstock)

Progesterone dominates during this phase, and PMS symptoms like bloating, fatigue, and irritability may arise. Focus on calming, grounding foods.

Recommended foods:

Complex carbs like ragi, sweet potato, brown rice.

Magnesium-rich foods: Banana, sesame seeds, dark chocolate.

Seed cycling tip: Switch to sunflower or sesame seeds (1 tbsp each/day) to boost progesterone and ease PMS.

Ideal beverages:

Chamomile tea, fennel tea, warm turmeric milk.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

ALSO READ: Can periods be problematic? Here's when should you worry about your menstrual cycle