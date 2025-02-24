Can periods be problematic? Here's when should you worry about your menstrual cycle

“You're being dramatic”, “It's just a period”, “Just tough it out” - these are the most used phrases to diminish and dismiss painful menstrual cramps. This social stigma restricts women from sharing their concerns and even from realising it themselves. "Just tough it out"? Why period pain deserves more attention than you think!(Image by Twitter/Panacea_Eva)

As a society, we often shy away from discussing menstrual health, but it is essential to acknowledge that periods can be problematic for many individuals. While some experience mild discomfort, others face excruciating and debilitating symptoms that impact daily life and your menstrual cycle is a key indicator of your overall health where sometimes an irregular period is normal but some changes do require attention.

Menstrual health red flags:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Yokesh Arul, MD Medicine and Fitness for Optimal Health, shared, “During menstruation, the body sheds off the endometrial lining of the uterus that was prepared for the possible pregnancy. Hence, periods are undoubtedly uncomfortable but you should know how much to tolerate and when to be alarmed.”

Here are the signs to watch out for:

Dysmenorrhea or painful periods are primarily caused by hormones, most common in adolescents. If it disrupts daily activities and you have to take heavy doses of painkillers for almost the total duration of your period, then you should be alarmed because it could be due a medical condition like endometriosis, fibroids and PCOS. Persisting pain while urination and intercourse that makes your shift to high doses of painkillers is abnormal. Heavy bleeding is faced by many women but having to change pads every 1-2 hours and passing clots larger than the size of a grape, should be considered abnormal. Change in colour of menstrual blood other than shades of red or brown also indicates abnormality. A normal menstrual cycle varies from 21-35 days. Anything more or less than this is termed an irregular cycle. Irregular cycles can be considered fine sometimes due to stress, rapid weight change or if you are in the beginning or end of your menstrual age but if you're missing your periods for more than 2-3 months without pregnancy, or having constantly irregular cycles of less than 21 or more than 35 days, it could possibly be PCOS.

Dr Yokesh Arul said, “Ignoring these symptoms can lead to worsening of conditions like endometriosis, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), or fibroids. It's crucial to break the silence surrounding menstrual health and encourage open conversations. By doing so, we can empower individuals to prioritize their reproductive health and seek help when needed. Remember, your period should not control your life – it's time to take control of your health.”

The painful truth about menstrual health

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Rohan Palshetkar, Head of Unit Bloom IVF, Professor - Dept of OBGy at DY Patil School of Medicine, revealed, “If you miss a period, or if they are always irregular with very little bleeding, it could be a sign of normal imbalance, thyroid issues, PCOS or even tuberculosis. On the other hand if u have heavy bleeding where you use a lot of pads or periods last more than 7 days, it could indicate fibroids, endometriosis or some other health concerns.”

He added, “Pain during your periods should not be considered normal especially if it affects your quality of life. You must visit your doctor to rule out fibroids, endometriosis or any other condition which maybe there. Spotting between periods occasionally is fine as it can indicate ovulation however if it’s frequent or the spotting is heavy, it should be checked as it can indicate an infection or a polyp or in some serious cases, cancer.”

According to him, after the age of 40, your periods can become irregular, heavy or painful however that is not to be considered normal and you must visit your gynaecologist to get it checked out. If you ever have a doubt however small it is, visit your gynaecologist and get checked out, it never hurts.

