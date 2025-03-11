Menu Explore
Struggling with irregular periods? These expert-approved stress-relief hacks can help

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Mar 11, 2025 07:45 PM IST

Fix your menstrual cycle naturally: Doctor swears by these stress-relief tips to fix irregular periods.

Health experts reveal a shocking claim that the impact of stress on menstrual health is such that any level of stress can trigger an increase in cortisol in our body. This can lead to hormonal imbalances, causing delay in periods. [Also read: Can periods be problematic? Here's when should you worry about your menstrual cycle]

Could stress be the reason your period is off? Here’s how to regain control!(Image by Pixabay)
Could stress be the reason your period is off? Here’s how to regain control!(Image by Pixabay)

Signs of stress-induced menstrual irregularities

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Teena Thomas, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Natus Women and Children Hospital, pointed out, “If there is an unexplained delay in menstruation with no underlying medical cause, stress could be a major factor.”

When we are stressed and anxious, the hormone Cortisol is released. "An imbalance of cortisol can throw other hormones out of balance too, like Oestrogen and progesterone, causing problems with menstrual cycles and the PMS anxiety that come with that," wrote Therapist Georgie Collinson."(Unsplash)
When we are stressed and anxious, the hormone Cortisol is released. "An imbalance of cortisol can throw other hormones out of balance too, like Oestrogen and progesterone, causing problems with menstrual cycles and the PMS anxiety that come with that," wrote Therapist Georgie Collinson."(Unsplash)

She elaborated, “For instance, students appearing for board exams often experience delayed periods due to heightened stress levels. When someone is stressed, there is an increase in cortisol levels which interferes with ovulation. This is how it can impact the menstrual cycle.”

Expert tips to manage stress

Asserting that managing stress effectively can help regulate menstrual cycles, Dr Teena Thomas suggested, “Practices such as meditation, yoga, counselling and engaging in open conversations with family and friends can be beneficial. Additionally, stepping outdoors, engaging in hobbies, or even enrolling in stress management programs can help alleviate stress.”

Irregular menstrual pattern could be a sign of infertility. Here's when a woman with irregular periods should consult a doctor&nbsp;(Thirdman)
Irregular menstrual pattern could be a sign of infertility. Here's when a woman with irregular periods should consult a doctor (Thirdman)

When to see a doctor

Dr Teena Thomas opined that periods for a few days before or after 28 days is normal. She advised, “Beyond that, if there is a variation, you should consult a doctor.”

Concluding, the health expert recommended women and couples, “If planning a pregnancy, maintaining a regular cycle is crucial. For those who are not trying to conceive, having a period at least once in two months is essential for uterine health. If menstruation is absent for an extended period, consulting a doctor is recommended.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

