Suffering from period pain? Have these 6 foods daily; Rujuta Diwekar recommends

Menstrual pain can be difficult to navigate, especially in the early months of having periods. With lower abdominal pain, mood swings and feeling dejected are also normal during the periods. However, with the right kind of nutrition, we can support optimal growth of the body and ensure that we are fully charged and energised throughout the day. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, in a YouTube video, spoke of the daily food items that we must include in the diet to ensure that our body receives the proper nutrition. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, in a video on YouTube, spoke of the daily food items that we must include in the diet to manage period pain.(Unsplash)

Rujuta spoke about the early awareness that is essential, especially for people who recently started menstruating. It is important for their parents to ensure that their diet is healthy to improve bodily functions, and also reduce signs of mood swings. Here are six food items that should be in the daily diet:

ALSO READ: Expert advice on managing menstrual pain and irregularities

Ragi ladoo:

Instead of having biscuits, we should focus on having a ragi ladoo every day to provide the body with the daily dose of calcium, iron, vitamin B and protein that can help in adding to nutrition. When we avoid consuming biscuits, the body is more effective in absorbing these nutrients.

Handful of peanuts:

Having a handful of peanuts every day ensures that the body receives Vitamin B6, protein, fiber and many other minerals. It also helps in keeping the body satiated and prevents unhealthy snacking.

ALSO READ: 5 wonderful exercises to ease menstrual cramps and boost mood

Lemon or amla juice:

Instead of bingeing on sweetened beverages, we must consume a glass of gooseberry juice or lemon juice every day. This provides Vitamin C to the body, which further facilitates the absorption of iron and minerals.

Curd or buttermilk:

A bowl or curd or a glass of buttermilk everyday helps in boosting the good bacteria in the body. It also helps in providing Vitamin B and calcium to the body, which further helps in managing period pain.

A fresh fruit everyday:

We must consume at least one fresh fruit on a daily basis. Be it a banana or a guava, we should focus on consuming one seasonal fruit to gain nutritional benefits.

Dates and black raisins:

Eating either dates or black raisins helps in managing symptoms of menstrual pain. It also helps in keeping the body satiated.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.