Bloated and moody? Here’s what to eat and avoid during your periods

Feeling bloated and moody during your period is no fun. But, did you know that your diet can play a significant role in alleviating these symptoms? When your period arrives, you can tune into your diet to make sure you are nourishing your body just right with the nutrients it needs. Let's dive into the best foods and worst foods during your period. Wondering what to eat and avoid during your periods for better health? Here's everything you need to know.

Bloating, mood swings during periods linked to diet

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Charu Sud, gynaecologist and obstetrician at Inamdar Multispeciality Hospital, said, “A combination of symptoms that arrive before our periods may be physical (being bloated) or emotional (being irritable or sad), also called premenstrual syndrome, wherein we need to have a few dietary restrictions or dietary recommendations that are to be included or avoided.”

Ipsita Chakravarti, HOD, dietetics at CMRI Kolkata said: “During periods, the body experiences a lot of bloating, mood swings, and discomfort besides the bleeding, and food may alleviate some of the associated problems. Staying hydrated, eating fibre-rich foods, and eating lean proteins help with bloating and stabilise energy levels. Dark chocolate, nuts, and yogurt naturally elevate moods, easing cramps while ginger and turmeric help control inflammation and nausea. Thus, just small changes in diet can bring tremendous relief during your cycle; feed your body right to ride the period waves with comfort.”

Mahipal Singh, founder and CEO Revaa, a period care and feminine hygiene brand, said that many women experience bloating and mood swings during menstruation due to hormonal changes and dietary choices. Some foods tend to increase bloating, while others alleviate discomfort and restore balance, he added.

Did you know dark chocolate naturally elevates mood, easing cramps? (Pexels)

What foods can cause bloating during periods?

According to Kanikka Malhotra, consultant dietician and clinical nutritionist, hormonal fluctuations that trigger period bloating and mood swings respond well to specific food choices that can help reduce discomfort. She said, “Don’t touch salty snacks, carbonated beverages, processed foods, and too much sugar, which all increase bloating and damage gut health. During menstruation, eat whole grains, lean proteins, and probiotic-rich yoghurt to stabilize digestion and energy levels.”

Dr Charu Sud also suggested avoiding 'salted food products, like bakery products and salted snacks'. Mahipal Singh added, “Foods high in salt and unhealthy fat, such as chips, fried food, and other processed snacks, usually lead to water retention. High-sugar foods such as cookies and sodas lead to blood sugar spikes and energy crashes. Carbonated drinks trap gas and increase bloating, and excessive intake of dairy foods such as milk, cheese, and ice cream can lead to digestive upset in some individuals.”

Carbonated drinks trap gas and can increase bloating.

What foods can reduce bloating during periods?

Conversely, including certain foods in your diet, every month, may be the ticket to a more pleasant period. Mahipal Singh said, “There are foods that can relieve bloating and ease digestion. Leafy vegetables such as spinach and kale are high in iron and tend to minimise water retention. Fruits like bananas, oranges, and watermelon offer potassium and fluids, maintaining bloating at bay. Foods that are high in fibre, including oats, quinoa, and lentils, facilitate smooth digestion, preventing constipation. Good fats from avocados, walnuts, and flaxseeds support hormonal balance, while herbal teas like peppermint, ginger, and chamomile soothe digestion and ease bloating.”

Kanikka Malhotra added the body can handle bloating better and fight water retention through potassium-rich foods, including sweet potatoes, bananas, and leafy greens. She said, “Hydrating, sodium-flushing choices like cucumbers and watermelon; anti-inflammatory crushes like ginger and turmeric to fight cramps. Magnesium-richdark chocolate elevates mood and combats fatigue.”

Dr Charu Sud also said that to avoid or reduce water retention, include many potassium-rich fruits or foods that may reduce period bloating, like green leaf vegetables, bananas, tomatoes, sweet potatoes, and drink lots of water. Also, don't forget to include natural diuretics like ginger.

Meditation, yoga, and aromatherapy oils (lavender, chamomile) aid in calming pain(Unsplash)

How to manage mood swings during periods?

Remember, everyone's body is different, so it's essential to experiment and find the foods that work best for you. Additionally, staying hydrated, exercising regularly, and getting enough sleep can also help alleviate period symptoms.

Mahipal Singh said, “Mood swings result from hormonal ups and downs. Meditation, yoga, and aromatherapy oils (lavender, chamomile) aid in calming pain. Engaging in hobbies and spending time with loved ones nurtures emotional well-being.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.