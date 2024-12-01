Severe menstrual cramps? Here's what your period pain could be telling about your mental health

Menstrual pain, often referred to as ‘cramps,’ is common, and the intensity and duration of the pain during the menstrual cycle depend on the individual. However, sometimes these habitual cramps become too difficult to manage and cope with. This severe menstrual pain is called dysmenorrhea. A study published in the journal Briefings in Bioinformatics revealed a connection between depression and severe menstrual pain, illuminating the mental health of women suffering from very severe cramps. It also opens up new a understanding of hormonal health and mental health in women. Depression may cause severe menstrual pain. (Pexels)

Link between depression and menstrual pain

Women are more likely to suffer from depression than men. The study pointed this out and revealed how depression can manifest in severe physical conditions, circling back to severe menstrual pain’s link to depression. The researchers also mentioned how the disparity between men's and women's depression numbers is higher in the reproductive phase of women. It implies that depression stands as a cause of severe menstrual pain (dysmenorrhea).

Shuhe Liu, lead author of the study said, “Our findings provide preliminary evidence that depression may be a cause, rather than a consequence, of dysmenorrhea as we did not find evidence that period pain increased the risk of depression.”

Depression as a cause

The study showed that depression is a cause of menstrual pain (dysmenorrhea). Generally, it is believed to be the other way around when the period pain affects the mood, but the research focuses on depression as a cause here. This also suggests that mental health conditions manifest in physical symptoms like depression causing dysmenorrhea and overall physical discomfort.

Depression and dysmenorrhea share a cause-effect relationship.(Pexels)

There is a biological predisposition as well to these connections as the researchers identified specific genes that might explain why depression and menstrual pain are connected. Furthermore, the researchers stated that sleep acts as a mediator between depression and dysmenorrhea. People with depression often experience sleeplessness, which can worsen menstrual pain.

