Think mental health is all in your head? This study reveals how your body plays a huge role

Mental health issues are often attributed to traumatic events or adverse interpersonal or environmental factors. However, a groundbreaking study suggests mental health issues may also be closely linked to physical health. Depression goes beyond the mental impact of upsetting life events, as physical health is also one of the primary roots of depressive symptoms.(Pixabay)

A new study from the University of Melbourne, the University College London, and the University of Cambridge found a surprising link between physical health, especially the vital organs such as the liver and heart, and mental wellbeing. Poor organ health deteriorates mental health and causes psychological disorders. The study unveiled how poor physical well-being, especially liver, heart, and immune system leads to higher levels of depressive symptoms.

Organ health's impact on the brain

The correlation between physical and mental health is due to the structural changes in the brain. Brain structure is the latent cause of deteriorating mental health conditions.

People with declining overall health and weakening organ function can experience changes in the brain's anatomy. The brain's structural changes increase the risk of depression, anxiety emotional instability (neuroticism). This revelation challenges the traditional outlook of mental health being purely psychological.

Shift in mental health treatment

Researchers called for a more holistic approach to mental health treatment that integrates both mental and physical health. Mostly all mental health treatments focus on the mind, neglecting the potential of physical health’s influence.

Physical health is inherently connected to mental health. Metabolic issues like insulin resistance, inflammation, and imbalances in the gut microbiome can severely impact brain function and contribute to the development of psychiatric disorders. Metabolic psychiatry, a sub-specialty, recently emerged and it examines mental health issues by understanding metabolic health.

The study urged for a comprehensive medical treatment, considering the body as a whole and not separating mental health from physical health. It is important to be mindful of lifestyle choices like sleep, diet, exercise, and substance use play a fundamental role in metabolic health, which can, in turn, affect the onset of psychiatric disorders.

