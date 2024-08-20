Detoxification is essential for maintaining optimal health, particularly for the liver and kidneys, which play crucial roles in eliminating toxins from the body and experts claim that Yoga, with its gentle yet powerful movements and breathwork, can be a valuable tool in supporting the detoxification process. By incorporating specific Yoga poses and practices into your routine, you can promote the health of your liver and kidneys while fostering overall well-being. Detox through Yoga: Morning practices to enhance liver and kidney health (Image by marymarkevich on Freepik)

Benefits of Yoga for Detoxification:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, shared, “Yoga promotes circulation, which enhances the delivery of oxygen and nutrients to the liver and kidneys, supporting their detoxification processes. Certain yoga poses stimulate the digestive organs, encouraging the elimination of waste and toxins from the body. Breathwork, or pranayama, practiced in Yoga helps to oxygenate the blood and activate the parasympathetic nervous system, which supports detoxification and relaxation.”

Yoga Poses for Liver and Kidney Health:

a. Twisting Poses:

Twists such as Bharadvajasana (Seated Twist) and Ardha Matsyendrasana (Half Lord of the Fishes Pose) massage the abdominal organs, including the liver and kidneys, promoting detoxification.

b. Forward Bends:

Forward bends like Padahasthasana (Standing Forward Bend) and Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend) increase blood flow to the abdominal area, stimulating the liver and kidneys.

c. Inversions:

Inversions such as Salamba Sarvangasana (Supported Shoulderstand) and Halasana (Plow Pose) reverse the effects of gravity, aiding in lymphatic drainage and detoxification.

d. Backbends:

Backbends like Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose) and Ustrasana (Camel Pose) stretch the front of the body, including the abdomen, and can stimulate the organs while improving spinal flexibility.

e. Breathwork:

Practices like Kapalabhati (Skull Shining Breath) and Nadi Shodhana (Alternate Nostril Breathing) enhance oxygenation and circulation, supporting the body's detoxification processes.

A gentle sequence combining twists, forward bends, inversions and breathwork can provide comprehensive support for liver and kidney health.

Diet and nutrition

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar said, “In addition to yoga practice, maintaining a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables and whole grains supports liver and kidney health. Staying hydrated by drinking an adequate amount of water helps to flush toxins from the body and supports kidney function. Managing stress through relaxation techniques such as meditation and mindfulness further enhances the body's detoxification processes.”

He added, “Yoga offers a holistic approach to supporting liver and kidney health by incorporating movement, breathwork and mindfulness practices. By integrating yoga into your routine and making lifestyle adjustments, you can optimise detoxification, promote overall well-being and support the health of these vital organs.”