Human psychology and physiology have an intimate relationship and there are proven correlations like lack of sleep causing ‘dopamine imbalance’ or social laughter potentially triggering ‘endorphin release’ but the link between uncontrolled anger and hypertension, is yet to be established fully. It is true that hypertension was once perceived merely as a physiological disorder however, it is now recognised as a multifaceted condition influenced by genetic, environmental and psychosocial factors. Rage to heart attack: Does uncontrolled anger really leads to hypertension? (Photo by Cleveland HeartLab)

The Silent Threat:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ramakanta Panda, Cardiac Surgeon and Chairman of the Asian Heart Institute, shared, “Indian pop culture is dotted with dramatic moments in cinema, where an angry old man’s face turns blood red as he clutches his heart and drops down dead! Scientifically speaking, the path from rage to a heart attack is not as simple but the evidence in favour of anger, potentially leading to hypertension, which is a proven risk factor for heart disease, is mounting.”

Psychological Triggers of Heart Disease:

In 2021, a Gallup poll revealed that anger, stress, worry and sadness were at record highs. Given the high incidence of ‘anger-related’ stress, Dr Ramakanta Panda revealed that its correlation with human physiology merits deeper understanding in the following ways -

A. There is no conclusive evidence that anger itself causes long-term high blood pressure but the imperative to ‘calm down’ has never been higher. Reacting to anger in unhealthy ways can raise blood pressure and increase the risk of heart attack - for instance, individuals prone to anger may engage in poor dietary choices, excessive alcohol consumption, smoking, and lack of physical activity, all of which are risk factors for hypertension and heart disease.

B. The hormones the body makes when under emotional stress such as anger, might damage the arteries. This artery damage, might in turn lead to heart disease.

C. When anger dies down, it may cause depression and anxiety at things said or done in a fit of rage. This might make people forget to take medicines to control high blood pressure or other heart conditions.

D. While factors like genetics and diet play crucial roles in the development of hypertension, psychological stressors, including anger, have been implicated in its pathogenesis.

E. Studies have shown that chronic stress and negative emotions, such as anger and hostility, can contribute to the development and exacerbation of hypertension. When individuals experience anger, their bodies release stress hormones like adrenaline and cortisol, which can temporarily raise blood pressure. Prolonged exposure to such physiological responses can contribute to sustained hypertension and increase the risk of cardiovascular events.

F. Additionally, chronic anger and hostility can disrupt sleep patterns, increase inflammation, and negatively impact immune function, further compromising cardiovascular health.

G. Imaging studies have revealed how acute and chronic stressors, including anger, influence neural circuits involved in regulating blood pressure and heart function. Molecular and genetic studies have identified potential biomarkers and genetic predispositions that may contribute to individual differences in susceptibility to stress-related cardiovascular disorders.

It has become increasingly important to understand the importance of ‘Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer.’ The importance of hypertension and its correlation to daily behaviours, cannot be emphasised enough.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.