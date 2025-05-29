Doctor shares 5 important period hygiene tips that every young girl should follow for stress-free menstrual cycles

Period awareness is important, as menstruation can be a source of stress for young girls who experience it for the first time. With the right information, tweens and teens can accept menstruation as a normal biological process. With doubts dispelled, they learn to take proper care of their period hygiene with confidence. Ensuring proper menstrual hygiene is important to protect yourself from conditions like Toxic Shock Syndrome.(Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Urvashi Rana, General Paediatrician, at Narayana Hospital, Ahmedabad, shared the importance of menstrual hygiene awareness in teens.

She said, “There is stigma and taboo associated with periods in households and society in general. In schools, at times, proper facilities are not usually available - bathrooms are unclean and inadequate, making it difficult for girls to maintain menstrual hygiene, leading to embarrassment and discomfort. Some even miss school, thus affecting their learning and social interactions. By raising awareness amongst teenagers and their parents, advocating for better sanitation and privacy in school bathrooms, and ensuring every girl has the resources she needs, we can make a positive impact.”

Dr Urvashi Rana shared a detailed guide, covering all the essentials of menstrual hygiene:

1. Avoid rashes

Wearing a sanitary napkin for too long or using a rough or scented pad can cause rashes, itching, or irritation. Prevent this by changing pads often and using unscented, breathable pads.

To avoid rashes, keep the area dry and clean. Change your pad or tampon every four to six hours, or more frequently if your flow is heavy.

This prevents bad odour, leaks, and the risk of Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS) associated with tampons.

2. Clean well

During your period, maintain extra hygiene by gently washing the external genital area with warm water daily.

Avoid using harsh soaps, douches, or scented products. Wearing clean, breathable underwear (preferably cotton).

Always wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water before and after handling any menstrual hygiene product (pads, tampons, menstrual cups). This helps prevent the transfer of bacteria and reduces the risk of fungal infections.

3. Pad/ Tampon/ Menstrual Cups hygiene

Pads, tampons and menstrual cups are common hygiene products.(Freepik)

Pad: Sanitary napkins /pads are external menstrual products that absorb blood. Choose a product based on your flow, such as regular pads for light flow, and overnight or extra-long pads for heavy flow/ night use. Ensure correct placement to avoid leaks and always dispose of them properly.

Sanitary napkins /pads are external menstrual products that absorb blood. Choose a product based on your flow, such as regular pads for light flow, and overnight or extra-long pads for heavy flow/ night use. Ensure correct placement to avoid leaks and always dispose of them properly. Tampons: Use tampons with the lowest absorbency necessary for your flow. Avoid using high-absorbency tampons if not needed, as they increase the risk of TSS. Change tampons once every four - six hours and never sleep with one for longer than eight hours.

Use tampons with the lowest absorbency necessary for your flow. Avoid using high-absorbency tampons if not needed, as they increase the risk of TSS. Change tampons once every four - six hours and never sleep with one for longer than eight hours. Menstrual cup: If using menstrual cups, ensure they are properly sanitised before and after your cycle. Boil the cup in water for five to ten minutes. Then let it dry completely before storing in a clean, breathable pouch. During your period, rinse the cup with water and mild, fragrance-free soap between uses. Wash your hands before and after handling the cup each time.

4. Period diary and kit

Keeping a track of the period helps to prepare better.(Freepik)

Maintain a diary with the month and dates of your periods so that you know when to expect the next cycle. This way, you can also track the duration of your cycle and whether it is regular or not.

Keep a pouch in your bag or whenever you travel, with sanitary napkins/tampons/cup, extra underwear, newspaper/bag for disposal, and handwash/sanitiser. This will come in handy during an emergency or if there is a period stain.

To remove stain: If there is staining, rinse then with cold water (do not use hot water as it sets the stain). Use mild soap or stain remover. For older stains, soak in a mix of baking soda and water or hydrogen peroxide (on light-coloured fabric). Wash as usual.

5. Proper way to dispose hygiene products

Never flush pads, tampons, or liners down the toilet; they block plumbing and pollute water systems.

Instead, wrap used pads or tampons in paper or disposal wrappers before throwing them in the bin.

Use separate sanitary bins where available.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.