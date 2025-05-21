Do tampons affect virginity? Doctor busts myths, shares why it is hygienic and safe

If you tend to choose pads over tampons and menstrual cups whenever possible and feel inserting a tampon is still a process, you're approaching these menstrual hygiene products from the wrong angle. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr J Ravichandran from Amrutanjan Healthcare Limited busts common myths about tampons and menstrual cups and explains things to keep in mind for safe usage. Also read | Women's health experts on why tampons are the best period products ever Even though menstrual hygiene is receiving attention in mainstream health conversations, tampons use continue to be wrongly positioned. (Freepik)

He says, “In urban India, even though menstrual hygiene is receiving attention in mainstream health conversations, tampons and menstrual cup use continue to be wrongly positioned. Particularly by some health practitioners, terming it as dangerous and filthy, based on traditional cultural barriers, misunderstanding, and unfounded fear.”

According to Dr Ravichandran, as a result, many people continue to be confused and reluctant to use these hygienic and eco-friendly sanitary options. Furthermore, there are challenges with access to credible information and a lack of opportunities for proper demonstrations, he adds.

Dr Ravichandran says, “Whether a woman chooses pads, cups, cloth, or tampons, the most important thing is that she makes an informed decision that is free from stigma and easily accessible. Tampons or menstrual cups cannot be considered luxury items; for many women who do not have access to clean water, viable disposal, or stable monthly income, they represent basic health and hygiene requirements.”

What the numbers tell us

Dr Ravichandran says that less than 0.3 percent of women who menstruate use menstrual cups, according to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) conducted in India. This isn't because they aren't safe or effective; rather, it's because schools, clinics, and homes don't introduce or explain them, he adds. Moreover, less than 50 percent of adolescent girls in rural India receive any formal education about menstruation before their first period, and this lack of awareness is the real challenge, not the product itself, according to Dr Ravichandran.

Ahead, Dr Ravichandran distinguishes fact from fiction and explores the science behind the safe use of sanitary products, especially for women and girls in rural and semi-urban contexts, where there is little understanding or information about these items.

Myth 1: Menstrual cups are unhygienic and unsafe

Dr Ravichandran says, “In rural areas, this is one of the most enduring myths. Many people think that putting anything in the body while menstruating will lead to infection or long-term damage. In truth, menstrual cups are made from medical-grade silicone, a safe, non-toxic, and body-friendly material. Menstrual cups are safe when used properly, as long as basic hygiene precautions are taken, such as cleaning hands before inserting the cup and sterilising it in between cycles.”

He adds, “Women who used menstrual cups reported fewer vaginal infections than those who used cloth or pads for prolonged periods without change. In areas where waste disposal facilities or clean restrooms are limited, menstrual cups are an eco-friendly, sanitary, hygienic, and dignified option in comparison to single-use products. It allows women to disengage from the monthly reliance on single-use products that add to the planet’s waste.”

Myth 2: Tampons and cups break the hymen and affect virginity

Dr Ravichandran says, “This myth is based on cultural ideas of virginity being “intact” as long as the hymen remains whole. However, the hymen can stretch or rip from normal activities such as biking, dancing, or even yoga. Using tampons or menstrual cups is a method of managing menstruation; it does not signify that an individual has lost their virginity. Gynaecologists in India have increasingly advocated for menstrual health education to move away from anatomical myths. Emphasizing comfort, cleanliness, and health should take precedence over outdated notions of purity.”

Myth 3: Menstrual cups are difficult and uncomfortable to use

According to Dr Ravichandran, it might take one or two cycles to get used to using a menstrual cup, just like with any new habit. He adds, “However, many women report that cups are more liberating and comfortable than other options once they get used to them. Most women in rural awareness programs — once trained by ASHA workers or NGOs — were able to use cups successfully after one or two guided demonstrations. These cups are flexible and body-adaptive and come in many sizes. In fact, cups are often found to be the more practical option for women in jobs with a lot of manual labour or farming communities as they don't restrict movement and need a relatively little adjusting.”

Myth 4: A menstrual cup gets lost inside the body cavity

Dr Ravichandran says it is anatomically impossible for a cup or tampon to become 'lost' in the body. He explains, “The vaginal canal is a finite length and the cervix is a physical barrier. A cup might move a little higher, particularly for persons using it for the first time. In these cases the object will not be impossible to retrieve by squatting, gentle bearing down, and relaxing the pelvic muscles. This is exactly why education and awareness campaigns are so important when introducing products to a new community.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.