Class 7 students show classmates how to use menstrual cups, sanitary napkins. Watch

For many, menstruation remains shrouded in secrecy - seen as a source of embarrassment rather than a biological fact of life. However, some people are trying to break the taboo around periods, and a viral video on Instagram shows one such individual. It captures a teacher, with help of two students, teaching a room full of Class 7 kids about menstrual cups, sanitary napkins, and tampons. The image shows snippets from a viral video of Class 7 students explaining to their classmates how to use menstrual cups and sanitary napkins. (Instagram/@pyari.period)

Instagram page Pyari Period, whose Instagram page says it is “supported by Yale University and Wesleyan University”, shared the video with a detailed caption.

“Kishan and Sujal, grade 7 students, demonstrated to their classmates how to use a menstrual cup. They explained the differences between the cup and the disposable pads available in stores. They emphasised that the packaged pads contain plastic, while reusable cups and cloth pads are better for the environment and one's health,” reads a part of the caption.

In the following lines, the post explains the importance of an “educational session on menstrual health and hygiene.”

Since being posted, the video has accumulated over 40 million views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further prompted people to share varied comments, with many praising the initiative.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

An Instagram user praised the initiative and wrote, “The actual education we need in school.” Another posted, “For all those who are saying that it's unnecessary for this age. Most girls get their first periods by 8th standard and knowing the importance of menstrual hygiene is necessary for everyone.”

A third person added, “I understand that you are explaining it to the girls, but why the boys?” An individual replied, “Because it’s health education. Most of those boys will have mothers, sisters, and later a wife and maybe daughters. This is an important understanding for all, especially as the majority of people in government and at the top of the health care system who make decisions on menstruation are men.”

A fifth expressed, “Thank you for normalising periods. Imagine all the young girls feeling comfortable and less awkward about that stain on the skirt.”