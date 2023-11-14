Providing period care, toilet hygiene and intimate care products enhances women's modern lifestyles smoothly and comfortably. There is a wide range of period care products like period pain relief patches and roll on, period panties for flow management, sanitary disposal bag, menstrual cup steriliser and cleanser, rash free sanitary pads etc and offering these unique and innovative products help women do what they want without withholding themselves. Women's health experts on why tampons are the best period products ever (Photo by Natracare on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aarushi Kehar, Senior Manager - Research, Advocacy and Wellness at Sirona Hygiene, shared, “Tampons are absorbent products designed for insertion into the vaginal canal, in contrast to pads. Since it is an inserting product it does not cause rashes and chafing of the inner thighs and vulval area, which is mostly a common complaint among pad users. The easy insertion and removal of tampons makes it a choice of product for urban working menstruators.”

She revealed, “Using tampons provide freedom of movement including, giving the ability to the user to indulge into physical activities like swimming without having to think about stains and leakage. While menstruators who use pads, have from time without beginning reported that there’s a constant discomfort that they feel throughout their periods.Tampons if inserted correctly, would not make the menstruator feel uncomfortable, in fact they won’t feel the tampon inside the vaginal canal. Beyond the other advantages, tampons are free from artificial fragrances and dyes.”

Dr Diksha S Chadha MD, Preventive Medicine, asserted, “If there is one disposable period product that offers comfort, dryness, freedom from rashes caused by pads, and also allows for an active lifestyle, that would be a tampon. When introduced in India, it was an expensive product with limited availability, but thanks to increased market demand, it is now an affordable and easily available product. Any concerns stemming from the safety issues of using a tampon have been long cleared. Tampons are hygienic period products, safe to use, as long as one follows the correct usage instructions & reinserts a fresh tampon every 6-8 hours.”

