Gastroenterologist shares 7 common everyday habits that could be silently ruining your gut health

We often blame spicy food or stress for tummy troubles, but the real culprits might be hiding in your daily routine. From skipping meals to sleeping odd hours, certain every day habits can silently disrupt your digestive balance. Dr. Pal Manickam, a U.S.-based gastroenterologist, often shares insights related to health and wellness with his Insta family. (Also read: Gastroenterologist shares 5 early warning signs of poor liver health: From loss of appetite to dark patches on face ) Everyday habits like constant snacking, rushing meals, and ignoring bowel movements can disrupt gut health. (Freepik)

In his May 20 post, he shared 7 small everyday habits that could be ruining your gut health without you even realising it. Here's what he advises we avoid or fix:

1. Frequent snacking

Constantly snacking throughout the day disrupts the migrating motor complex (MMC), which is the gut's natural cleansing wave between meals. This interference reduces the gut's ability to clear out bacteria and waste, promoting bacterial overgrowth and digestive issues.

2. Taking multivitamins on empty stomach

Consuming multivitamins, especially those rich in iron and B vitamins, without food can irritate the sensitive lining of the stomach and cause nausea, discomfort, or even digestive upset.

3. Chewing gum all day

Chewing gum for prolonged periods stimulates digestive enzymes unnecessarily, which can lead to bloating and confuse the gut-brain signals, disrupting normal digestion and causing discomfort.

4. Eating under stress

When you eat hurriedly or while stressed, your body shuts down the parasympathetic nervous system, the "rest and digest" mode, resulting in poor digestion and absorption of nutrients.

5. Chronic antacid use without indication

Regularly taking antacids without a proper indication can alter the natural acidity (pH) of the stomach, disrupting the balance of good bacteria and potentially affecting digestion and immunity.

6. Suppressing bowel movement

Ignoring or delaying bowel movements frequently can impair the natural gastrocolic reflex, leading to constipation and other digestive problems by interrupting normal gut function.

7. Limited exposure to sunlight

Avoiding sunlight lowers your Vitamin D levels, which are essential for maintaining a healthy gut barrier and supporting immune function.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.